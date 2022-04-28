Glasheen House of the Week is just what the doctor ordered

Glasheen, Cork €725,000 Size 228 sq m (2454 sq ft) Bedrooms 5 Bathrooms 3 BER F

EVER wondered what lay behind the high wall that runs along Glasheen Road in Cork, on the opposite side to well-known Flannery’s pub?

The answer is Mogeely, a bewitching old-world home, tucked in behind wall and trees and a row of eight contemporary townhouses, Mogeely Mews, off precipitous School Avenue.

Glasheen is a bit like that, a mixed bag of more established housing estates of three- and four-bed semis with decent gardens front and back and nice green areas; attractive, terraced homes along Glasheen Road; housing with a unique history like Wellington Square, built in the 1800s to house army officers, and some more contemporary homes.

And then there are the one-offs, homes like this one, on sites of a size that would be impossible for an individual to buy today, either because they simply don’t come up so close to the city centre or, if they did, the cost would in all likelihood be prohibitive for anyone other than a developer.

Gardens at Mogeely

It’s all good then for the buyer of Mogeely, a lovely home that will yield even more with updating.

Its gardens are glorious; they have exactly the right aspect — south and west — and the entire lot stretches to 0.7 acres, surrounded by original stone orchard-style walls.

Truth be told, even more land came with it at one stage, probably the bones of an acre, until some was sold off and developed to build Mogeely Mews in the 1990s.

Johnny O’Flynn of Sherry FitzGerald is selling this delightful home and knows a little of its history. It was the home of a doctor at one point and a flat-roofed extension — slightly at odds with the rest of the building — was where he had his surgery.

There are many other rooms besides and a new owner might look at adjusting the layout to make better use of space, although it’s in good enough condition for a buyer to move in and get a sense of the place before making any changes. Improvements to insulation will be needed to get a better grade than its current ‘F’ rating.

As it stands, the kitchen is separated by steps from a breakfast room which is turn is separated from the formal dining room.

Kitchen with sunroom off it

Steps to breakfast room from kitchen

Formal dining room

These three rooms are one behind the other so it might make more sense to have an open plan approach.

West facing conservatory

A west-facing conservatory/sunroom off to the side of the breakfast room could also be incorporated.

Or/and a utility room behind the kitchen.

A living room with a big bay window at the other side of the entrance hallway overlooks the front garden.

Bay window

Living room

Behind it runs the back hallway, which separates it from a downstairs suite-of-sorts that includes a generous bedroom with ensuite and a separate study (could be a home office/kids’ den/playroom).

Study

A newly refurbished shower suite is at the back of the entrance hall. Both front entrance and side entrance have attractive glass porches.

Upstairs is home to the remaining four bedrooms and the main bathroom.

Mr O’Flynn describes Mogeely, which he brings to market with an AMV of €725,000, as a “true hidden gem”. He’s not wrong.

“It has a lovely energy,” he says, adding that the setting is “stunning, in beautiful mature gardens”.

For sure, it has fabulous trees and shrubs, like Magnolia, whose exquisite blooms are starting to fade right about now.

There’s a smashing outdoor seating area too, under a pergola, and long stretches of lawn.

Location-wise, 228 sq, Mogeely is equally convenient to both large medical and academic institutions — Cork University Hospital, Bon Secours Hospital, University College Cork, and Munster Technological University are all close to hand.

From the city centre, it’s about half an hour on foot.

All told, Mogeely has what it takes and more to be a dream family home, close to well-got Glasheen National School and an abundance of secondary schools/retail/amenities in nearby Bishopstown/Wilton.

VERDICT: There’s a home-for-life appeal to this Glasheen Road property. One to cherish for a lucky buyer.