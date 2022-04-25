€470,000 Blarney home with terrific patio is ideal for family moving on up

ANYONE in search of a good quality trade-up home in Blarney could do well to check out No 5 Ard Dara Crescent on Station Road, where there are some very nice features on offer such as a private, south-facing rear patio, a conservatory and a good-size, well-laid out kitchen.

Built in 1999, it's been owner occupied and she has maintained her 152 sq m home very well, adding on a conservatory and putting in a low maintenance rear patio which is surrounded by striking, feature, raised beds, with a colourful mix of flowers and shrubs.

Striking patio with raised beds

In a mature and leafy estate, in a quiet cul de sac within walking distance of Blarney village, No 5 is very much a family home, says selling agent Norma Healy of Sherry FitzGerald.

She is guiding the house at €470,000 and says detached, four-bed homes like this one are a rarity in the area.

Rear patio

"It's new to market but we have half a dozen viewings booked in already, mainly people looking to trade up and to stay in the area," she says.

No 5 is "deceptively spacious" says Ms Healy and accommodation includes a kitchen diner that is open to a living room, a sunroom, utility, guest WC and a sitting room - with options to use one of the reception rooms as a playroom or home office.

Kitchen diner

Living room

Sunroom

The main bedroom has an ensuite and the family bathroom is upstairs too.

Ms Healy says the front of the house is facing woodland and is not overlooked. Location-wise, the estate is a short commute to Cork city on the North Link road and might suit Apple employees, Ms Healy says.

The last house sale along Ard Dara Crescent was in 2019, when next-door-neighbour No 6 sold for €365,000.

VERDICT: With auctioneers lamenting a shortage of good, trade-up family homes in the Blarney area, No 5 should be a quick sale.