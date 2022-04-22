Large home, very large site - all to play for at €1.15m Model Farm Road home

A GARDEN as big as a playing pitch is manna from Heaven for anyone with a gaggle of kids who is interested in keeping the art of childrearing simple.

The owners of Nephin, a very large house with very large gardens on Model Farm Road, were blessed in this respect.

Very large rear garden at Nephin

The woman of the house knew as soon as she saw the garden that the house was “just perfect” for her and her growing family of four boys, with a fifth on the way.

“The house we were in at the time was bursting at the seams. We used to walk past Nephin and it had a beautiful blossom tree in the garden and I used to think, ‘I’d love to live in a house like that’. And then it came up for sale and we went for it,” she says.

That was 24 years ago. Within two years of moving in, they had demolished the galley kitchen and built on a whopping kitchen diner, with easily enough room to accommodate half a dozen children.

Huge kitchen diner at Nephin

They extended out, but barely made a dent in the garden.

“It is an insane size really for a city centre garden.

“It’s been a soccer pitch, a rugby pitch, you name it,” the owner says.

The five became six became seven (six boys, one girl) but even at that, they still had plenty of room: almost 2,800sq ft of house inside and almost one third of an acre outside (0.32 acres).

It was a busy, lively home, with enough room for friends to stay over.

Spacious hallway

“It’s been a very happy home and half of Cork has passed through here,” the woman says, adding that it’s a “lived-in home, not a showhouse”.

The convenience of the location was paramount too, close enough to Glasheen for the kids to walk to primary school, and spoilt for choice when it came to secondary schools.

“A bus, a bike, or on foot was how they travelled and that meant I could work too, because we were never on the road long and everyone could have a life,” the owner says.

A converted attic proved a godsend during exam time. “It turned into the Leaving Cert room, it was where they could retreat to for study and it had its own WC,” the owner says.

Even without the converted attic, there’s an abundance of accommodation, including the huge south-facing kitchen diner, open plan, light-filled thanks to a series of veluxes and big windows along the back wall, as well as a sliding door into the rear garden.

There’s a TV room off the kitchen diner, a family room and a study downstairs too, as well as a utility room and WC.

Living room

Overhead, the main bedroom (there are five) is ensuite.

Sheila O’Flynn and Johnny O’Flynn of Sherry are the selling agents for Nephin and they describe the Model Farm Road location as “Triple A”. Characterised by larger than average homes on generous sites and within walking distance of pretty much everything, they tend to fetch top prices. Two have already surpassed the €1m mark this year, No 5 Vailima, which sold for €1.276 according to the Property Price Register and Suncroft, which sold for €1.3m.

Nephin may be the next to join the million-plus club if it reaches or goes above its €1.15m guide price.

Sheila O’Flynn describes it as “a tremendous opportunity for a family wishing to buy a very private, spacious home in a triple A location with huge potential and a rare-size, south-facing garden, not overlooked front or rear”.

Large front drive

The owner is hoping the next family will enjoy it as much as her own did.

“It has been a wonderful home to us, it has minded us through the years. It’s a home meant to be filled with fun and happiness and now that my kids are grown up and doing their own thing it needs a new family.”

VERDICT: ‘Family’ stamped all over it. Terrific indoor and outdoor space in great location. Great scope too for more expansion.