A tower and 10 acres for €350,000 on stunning Sheep's Head peninsula

THERE’S a hell of a lot of threads to the stories about this tower on a spectacular piece of headland in West Cork, owned by a distant relative of the “Brain of Britain”, the barrister who defended Roman Abramovich in a high-profile court case that saw two oligarchs clash.

Opinion is divided as to the tower's origins – is it a Napoleonic signal tower, designed to watch out for belligerent Frenchmen in the early 19th century? Or is a Famine folly, a sort of road-to-nowhere project, with no purpose other than to provide employment for the starving masses to help them "keep their dignity" while they died of hunger? Either way, it’s up for sale now, along with 10 acres, opening the way for a new owner to become part of its folklore.

The current owner, Englishman John Sumption, came across it while on a cycling holiday with a former girlfriend in 2003. Blown away by the beauty of Sheep’s Head peninsula, they enquired about the tower when they spotted a ‘For Sale’ sign.

Sheep's Head Peninsula with tower in the distance

“It was actually ‘Sale Agreed’ but that subsequently fell through and I bought it,” John says. He paid €200,000 at the time, before VAT, and he also bought a small farm on the Kerry side of the Beara Peninsula, after selling his home in Devon.

Over the years, having obtained planning permission in 2008 to restore the tower in Dromnea, Kilcrohane, and convert it into a dwelling house, he tipped away at its restoration, which involved either cycling or sailing his trimaran from Beara to Sheep’s Head, a 150km round trip, as he doesn't own a car. He installed the first and second floors in heavy duty greenheart timber. He put the roof on too, using a home-made crane. He's nothing if not inventive – he has spent his life living “off grid” in Beara, using a windmill and solar panels to generate power. He has his own water supply and a compost toilet and he is currently planting thousands of trees.

John makes a good case for the simple life, just as that distant relation, Jonathan Sumption, a medieval historian and former Supreme Court Judge in Britain, made many good cases, among them successfully representing Roman Abramovich against former business partner and fellow oligarch Boris Berezovky, when they fell out over money in the wake of a takeover deal within the Russian oil industry.

Back on Beara, John’s lifestyle is a world removed from law-breaking oligarchs and the vagaries of the Russian oil industry, thanks to his self-sufficiency. He feels exposed though when it comes to his age.

“I had intended to sell the little farm in Kerry and move there (to the tower on Sheep’s Head) but I’m in my 70s now.

“It’s been my dream to go and live there but I don’t feel quite up to it anymore.”

Extensive sea frontage

Denis Harrington of Harrington Estates is selling the tower and the 10 acres with it, and he says it comes with "spectacular sea frontage" on the dramatic coastline above Dunmanus Bay.

And while the restoration project has some way to go, there are a few fabulous examples of what can be done with towers around the coast, including a Martello tower in Cobh, now a private home, which featured in Property last year.

Restored Martello Tower in Cobh which is now a private residence

The Cobh tower is a near neighbour of Belvelly Castle, a structure not dissimilar to this one on Sheep's Head, which has been expertly restored and converted, into a private, luxury residence, complete with a Golden Tree on top. A multimillion euro project, it's quite the landmark now.

Restored Belvelly Castle, also a private residence

Restored Belvelly Castle

Mr Harrington says while the Sheep's Head tower is structurally “in very good order” it is essentially “a project”.

“Ideally, a state agency would buy it as a powerful historical monument and point of beauty, but failing that, it would suit someone with an Arts or cultural background," he says.

Sheep's Head Peninsula

The guide price for the tower, 10 acres, and an outbuilding with boat storage, is €350,000. The peninsula itself, with its popular walking trails, is on the Wild Atlantic Way, between Bantry Bay and Dunmanus Bay.

VERDICT: In the right hands, this restoration project could be a towering success. Energy, vision and ability to invest are pre-requisites.