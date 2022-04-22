Want  Want  Want:  Walled-in wonderland and private world in West  Cork woods for €800k. Wow!

|
Castlefreke, West Cork
|
€800,000
|
Size
|
380 sq m (4,150 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3+2+1
|
Bathrooms
|
5
|
BER
|
G
Steeped in baronial history of the Barry/Carbery/Freke families – with their estates stretching back over 300 years, their surnames used as names for townlands and headlands – Castlefreke’s The Garden was a workmanlike corner of their once-sprawling lands.
It was created with a quite remarkable walled-in eight acres, for a productive and food-growing enclosure to feed the subsequently enlarged castle’s inhabitants and estate workers.
However, it’s not ‘just’ eight acres that are ringfenced by upstanding stout walls in local stone (some sections are as high as 15 foot and are still in remarkable condition). Within the eight acres is another two-acre section which is also entirely walled and has gated access.
Since, the house has been vastly extended and carefully tended over the past 50 years in committed ownership. It is remarkable and a tribute to its occupants for the last half a century. Truly lovely.
That is the wonder, the joy, the audacity of ambition of super-wealthy landowners, and their willingness to move mountains (or to have mountains moved by ‘the help’ on their account.)
Just what would it cost in today’s world to surround oneself with such seemingly impregnable boundaries, and to be certain the livestock, fowl, pets and family were secure, safe from roaming, and marauders kept out? Millions and millions of euros, surely, especially to this standard – the sort of budgets swallowed up perhaps in road bypasses.
It’s now a reluctant disposal as “it needs a family” the vendor tells us after a lengthy tour of the grounds. A tour which included being hissed at by the geese, and visiting the rare, fresh-water stone well and the straw-bedded hen-house, before coffee and scones by the stove in a triple-aspect living room, surrounded by, yes, garden, garden and more garden.
What’s been built, what’s been added, and how it has been maintained are all factors adding to its advised minimum value (AMV). But you’ve got to start somewhere, and it really does need someone very special to take it on. Gently, mind, as it needs appreciation, curating and ongoing cultivation.
The Garden is set entirely within what is now Coillte forestry, entered past old immaculate gate lodges to the Castlefreke Estate, at both the charming Rathbarry end (previously a Tidy Towns National Award Winner for tidiest village), or by the far end, Owenahincha beach end.
The “surrounded by woods” element may discourage those who don’t like the sense of isolation –perhaps coming on all “Hansel and Gretel” – but that’s an attitude that can be easily adapted to, without the need for white flint and breadcrumbs to find one’s way back.
There’ll be others with a more adventurous streak, who’ll absolutely relish this very apparent “remove from the world”. These may well include those who’ll clearly see commercial possibilities and guest use/rental/accommodation/residential scope here. The Garden is very much a place that can work for its living if needs be: after all, that’s how it started out in the 1820s.
Location-wise, the magnificent melange is just a few miles off the N71, along the Wild Atlantic Way, near many beaches and historic features, wild coves and headlands. It is about 8km from Clonakilty, while Rosscarbery is about 4km in the other direction.
As its fortunes waxed and waned, following a fire in the early 20th century, Castle Freke was reworked by architects Kaye-Parry & Ross, with support by noted ecclesiastical architect James McMullen, with a ballroom added for the 10th Baron.
Castle Freke changed hands a few times since, and was bought back into the Freke family in the mid-2000s by international businessman Stephen Evans-Freke, a son of the 11th Baron. He commenced a long and sensitive restoration, slowing after nearly a decade, following an acrimonious
The good news for hopeful next owners is they may not, at least, be bidding against the castle’s owner, as apparently he was offered “first dibs” but declined to buy it privately.
It was previously reported that there was an attempt to buy back some of the Coillte forest (it’s quite varied, not all of it is pine), which was met with local protest when it was feared public access through the mature woodland might be lost.
Could The Garden find a similar – but more niche – favour and flavour, off a beaten track? Might it become a destination or mecca for foodies; with crops grown and rare breeds reared on the very doorstep, as well as a very short “farm to fork” journey?
Should the old spring-fed well in the middle of the two-acre walled garden be expanded, to include a pond, duck could be added to the menu. Swans might even turn up, as they’ve already found their way to a lake by a folly bridge created in the grounds of Castle Freke, between the ancestral home and the sea by Owenahincha, in this steeped-in-lore location.
A short, initial list of plants and trees of interest drawn up by the sellers include a very mature tulip tree; English oak visible in the distance, at a diagonal from the house(s); purple flowering plum; an old orchard; a mixed native woodland area with ash, alder, oak, alder and poplar. The private drive - which is also used by trail walkers from the Coillte woodland car park by the private castle - has Himalayan birch, and rows of mixed flowering cherry of Amelanchier, Japanese flowering cherry and Tibetan cherry.
This pink house links internally to a self-contained one-bed wing, also in first-class order, and each have external access by the wide, Liscannor stone-flagged front approach opposite old estate walls.
When visitors call, it’s the utmost safe place to leave children and pets, while parents picnic or party on down.
(There was one instance alright when a six-year-old son climbed the Tulip tree to get up onto a 14’ high wall, but that was in earlier, pre-health and safety days….!)
The man of the house, who had an inventive and engineering skillset and mindset, designed the sunroom to link the gardener’s house to the stable block which had been added to and built above it sometime in the 1980s. That distant section now houses further accommodation in a second (white) house, including two more bedrooms and a very large (approximately 25ft × 20ft) first-floor multi-purpose room, triple aspect overlooking the glories of the grounds.
With over 4,000 sq ft of living space, spick and span (internal joinery and the many, many slightly arched window are in gleaming teak and other hardwoods; spending wasn’t skimped, ever) the entire property exudes a sense of remove and calm; even the sale progress isn’t being rushed.
Readying now for viewings by appointment, and with spring firmly in the air, this c 200-year-old property’s selling agent Jackie Cohalan of Cohalan Dowing probably won’t mind too much that it takes hours to show, to savour, to walk and to digest.
VERDICT: The Garden is ready for its next chapter: green fingers and careful hands, only please need apply.