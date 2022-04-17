The only way is up at €750,000 Heatherfield home in Waterfall 

THE price trajectory of homes within a housing development is carefully scrutinised by those who already live there, as well as wanna-be buyers. In the case of upmarket Heatherfield in Waterfall, the news is good for existing householders - it seems the only way is up.

Take the sales life of No 1 Heatherfield. In 2015, it sold for €500,000. Four years later, it re-sold for €680,000. That’s a 36% increase, if percentages aren’t your thing. Two years later, it was sold once more, this time breaching €700,000 (€705,000 in 2021, to be precise).

The Property Price Register indicates it was the highest price paid for one of these muscular Fleming Construction homes, beating a record held previously by No 25, which sold for €695,000 in 2019. That was still some way off No 25’s €775,000 guide price, a home that featured in Property, and had an additional basement level, with putting green and gym.

In light of this onwards and upwards price march – and with the reasonable assumption that improvements made by successive homeowners helped things along – the arrival to market of another Heatherfield home will spike the interest of neighbouring households, while prospective buyers will need to be well-heeled.

Entrance Hall

The guide price for new-to-market No 16 is €750,000, which, if reached/breached/comes near to its €750,000 guide price, will set a new record within the 57 home development of detached brick-and-render homes in Ballymaw, just beyond the outer fringes of Bishopstown, in Cork city’s western suburbs.

Key to the appeal of buying one of these circa 2,500 sq ft homes off the Waterfall Road is that it’s almost impossible to get planning permission to build a one-off anywhere in the area and at Heatherfield, house size, detached status and site size are, for some, a reasonable alternative. Moreover, Waterfall is increasingly the go-to choice of those looking to trade-up somewhere west of the city, but not too far out. It's popular among medics and academics as it’s on the right side of the city for Cork University Hospital and the Bon Secours, as well as for third level education institutes such as University College Cork and Munster Technological Institute. You also have some large multinational companies in nearby Ballincollig, like VMware and Dell EMC.

Against this backdrop, and with new homes in the area in tight supply – albeit a next phase release by Savills is imminent at nearby stand-out Earls Well – interest is likely to be high in 5-bed No 16 Heatherfield.

Selling agent Seán McCarthy of ERA Downey McCarthy says these steel-frame homes in Ballymaw are “exceptionally-well built” and that this one comes to market “in pristine condition”.

Moreover it’s on a large corner site. “It’s a chance to buy the perfect contemporary family home,” Mr McCarthy says, adding that it as “all the benefits of countryside” while being within a five minute drive from nearby Bishopstown/Wilton.

At just under 2,500 sq ft, there’s a fair bit of space. The 17’9”x22’4” kitchen diner (with island unit, American fridge freezer and double doors to a rear patio) is open plan to a sunken family room with 10ft high ceiling and a sliding door to the rear garden patio.

Door to rear patio from lounge

Kitchen diner

Dining area

Sunken lounge

To the front of the property is the 19’4”x14’3” living room with double doors to the hallway.

Living room

There’s a home office downstairs too – open to other uses – as well as a utility room and guest WC.

Upstairs, the main bedroom has an open archway to a dressing area/walk-in wardrobe, and the ensuite has been newly renovated.

Main bedroom

Walk in dressing room

All five bedrooms are doubles, and a second bedroom has an ensuite too, while the main bathroom, also recently renovated, is shared between the remaining bedrooms, one of which is currently being used as a gym.

Bedroom used as gym

A garage to the side of the property has double teak doors and extensive shelving/storage. There’s parking for a couple of cars out front and an EV charging point, and to the rear, the garden is fully enclosed with a couple of patio areas/seating options.

Rear garden with patio areas

Mr McCarthy says the house, built in 2004, has “bespoke joinery and a beautiful interior design finish throughout”.

With easy access to the South Link road network, he is expecting strong interest from families looking to upsize.

VERDICT: You'll be in clover in Heatherfield. A turnkey prospect for trading-up families.