Harbour high life beckons at Passage West's Hazeldene, already gone €100k over the asking price 

|
Highlands, Passage West Cork Harbour
|
€550,000 AMV but already at €660k in bids
|
Size
|
215 sq m (2,300 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
3
|
BER
|
C1
Just recently on the market for a skilled West Cork builder/owner, No 11’s a surprising 2,300 sq ft home, all concealed over three levels, sort of split, with one up, and one down, off a central ground-floor entry point.
He’s swapping property listings with Wild Atlantic Way views and vistas for one with a commanding position over a vital turning point in the heart of Cork Harbour, overlooking Marino Point.
Many of the homes in Passage West’s The Highlands share similar views, where shipping runs past Monkstown and Glenbrook, facing Great Island, before heading up the inner harbour and Lough Mahon and Marina for the city’s quays.
Overall finish and condition are excellent, with hardwood internal joinery, while externally there are front and back gardens with lawns, and the back garden is tiered with a sunny patio, shed, and expansive river views.
The Price Register shows four of the last Highlands resales in the €400,000-plus category while the latest, that of No 26, just raised the bar quite a bit higher, making a recorded €641,275 last year.