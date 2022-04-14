Harbour high life beckons at Passage West's Hazeldene, already gone €100k over the asking price 

€550,000 AMV but already at €660k in bids

NO 11 Hazeldene, a one-off four-bed family home set in a grand circle viewing tier in the Highlands development above Cork Harbour, is deceptive in the extreme.

Vista from Hazeldene

Just recently on the market for a skilled West Cork builder/owner, No 11’s a surprising 2,300 sq ft home, all concealed over three levels, sort of split, with one up, and one down, off a central ground-floor entry point.

It’s guided at €550,000 by Clonakilty-based estate agent Henry O’Leary, but has already gone more than €100k over that in early bids, tipping €660,000 by late this week.

Deceptive: there's 2,300 sq ft within

He’s swapping property listings with Wild Atlantic Way views and vistas for one with a commanding position over a vital turning point in the heart of Cork Harbour, overlooking Marino Point.

Top floor interior with views

Many of the homes in Passage West’s The Highlands share similar views, where shipping runs past Monkstown and Glenbrook, facing Great Island, before heading up the inner harbour and Lough Mahon and Marina for the city’s quays.

At entry-level, this red-brick-faced home has a front and back hall, sitting room, and bedroom plus bathroom, and up a half-level are the interlinked living room, dining room, and kitchen, with the home’s best views from the side-by-side reception rooms.

The lower ground has a lobby, family bathroom, and three bedrooms, two of them with rear garden and River Lee views.

Dine out on the vista...

Overall finish and condition are excellent, with hardwood internal joinery, while externally there are front and back gardens with lawns, and the back garden is tiered with a sunny patio, shed, and expansive river views.

Quite typically Highlands homes on this side of the cul-de-sac development (mix of one-offs on serviced sites and others done by several builders) get contemporary and extensively glazed extensions to capture the views, with some striking examples very close to No 11.

Don't sit this one out

The Price Register shows four of the last Highlands resales in the €400,000-plus category while the latest, that of No 26, just raised the bar quite a bit higher, making a recorded €641,275 last year.

VERDICT: Cork Harbour’s Highland homes are always highly prized: No 11 is on trend....