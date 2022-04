Generously offered for a one-year period to a Cork agency helping to find accommodation for refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine — but subsequently deemed not best suited given the setting away from towns, services, and bus routes — is this spectacularly-sited holiday home overlooking West Cork’s glorious Long Strand, in a perfect pitch viewing for stunning sunsets, surfing waves, and storms.

Long Strand is one of West Cork's most popular beaches.

Galley Corners is set along a long brow of hill leading to Galley Head and its lighthouse, this is an early 1980s one-off build, just a bit shy of 1,000 sq ft, with two bedrooms, some feature high ceilings, and scope to do masses further to capitalise on the setting, aspect, and views over the Atlantic, woods, Castlefreke castle and estate, plus Kilkern Lake, home to Galley Flash rowing club.

Its €285,000 AMV seems about right for a two-bed needing freshening up — but its location in an area where planning is tightly controlled may see it bid in excess of that.

As it was being prepared for sale, as an executor/estate disposal for a relative of the original owner, Mark Gosling of Cork City-based Behan Irwin Gosling reveals that he approached a Cork City agency last month on the frontline of accommodating refugees, and says his vendor was very amenable to handing it over for a period to hosting a family from Ukraine.

However, the location is very car-dependent, about five miles from Rosscarbery, eight from Clonakilty. It’s also just a couple of miles from picturesque Rathbarry village and a national school, where there’s a postcard-pretty post office and shop, complete with café and camera-hogging peacocks.

But, for mundane, practical reasons, the property was adjudged to be just too isolating for those arriving in Ireland, possibly in distress, and needing a range of supports.

This is a scenic geographical coastal area that auctioneer Mr Gosling knows well: he grew up living at the lighthouse/surfers’ end of the dune-backed and wild Long Strand, between Clonakilty and Rosscarbery where his mother Mary Gosling, and dad Graham had a cafe, and founded the family board game business Discover Ireland, back in 1987 (see www.goslinggames.ie).

Since Covid-19 lockdowns, staycations, and the roaring success of the Fish Basket café at the Long Stand’s far end, it’s become quite a hot spot along the Wild Atlantic Way.

The sandy crescent has transitioned from little-visited beach of previous years to a busy destination, particularly with car-borne visitors at weekends, with woodland walks enhanced in recent years to broaden the appeal for families and outdoor enthusiasts. Nearby, the original Lord Carbery’s Castlefreke Castle, has been an ongoing multi-million euro restoration project for more than a decade now by Stephen Evans Freke.

As planning permissions for new builds are fairly scare, one effect is the ongoing renovation of older properties, from derelict and rundown farm homes to bungalows.

After fresh air and exercise, there are bars in Tidy Town winning village Rathbarry by the post office, in Ardfield’s Mountain House and its highly regarded restaurant, and O’Donovan’s bar at Fishers Cross, 500 metres from Galley Corners as the crow flies….a stalwart home of West Cork road bowling.

Galley Corners is a sort of a quirky build, with a bit of angularity in its roof profile and some feature high ceilings; it has a central stone chimney breast in the main living area, seeming old-fashioned and a bit of a space killer but possibly effective for heating, and has oil central heating too, plus recently-installed wood-grain effect PVC double glazing.

As it’s quite elevated and wide open to westerlies, it will need its energy efficiency stepped up, and the deep roof eaves should easily allow for external, wrap-around insulation: advances in glazing efficiency could also allow for the addition or expansion of significant glazed section for view-soaking, subject to planning permission. Open viewings of Galley Corners take place on Sunday from 11am to 11.30am.

Meanwhile, Behan Irwin Gosling have a further coastal listing, guiding the c 1,400 sq ft No 1 The Court, by Garrylucas beach, Garretstown, near the Old Head of Kinsale’s lighthouse and golf course at €350,000, pitching the modern two-bed home as either a full-time residence or as a part time/holiday home.

VERDICT: Oh we do like to be beside the seaside...