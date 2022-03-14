Sunroom with a view of the Galtees scales the heights in Glenville 

A FINE home to begin with, the addition of a sunroom off the kitchen diner is the real clincher at No 6 Glendule in Glenville, a contemporary family home with panoramic views towards the Galtee Mountains.

It made absolute sense to extend in a manner that would allow full appreciation of those views. Huge floor-to-ceiling picture windows look across the countryside towards the mountain range. You can step out of that sunroom onto a wrap-around deck or plunge into a luxurious outdoor bathtub.

Double doors from the kitchen diner also open onto the deck.

Al fresco living is a strong theme, with a very large lawn to play on, as the site is c0.4acres.

Glendule, in an upmarket development of 14 homes, is a 186 sq m five-bed home which selling agent Gillian McDonnell of Sherry Fitzgerald is guiding at €400,000. Two of the bedrooms are downstairs, along with a living room, utility and bathroom.

The remaining bedrooms are upstairs, with an ensuite and walk-in-wardrobe in the main. One bedroom is currently being used as a home office.

Ms McDonnell says the property “is highly energy efficient and benefits from underfloor heating with very low annual costs”. She adds that it’s just 20 minutes from Cork city.

VERDICT: Sunroom and hot tub? Views of the Galtees? Shouldn’t take long for someone to take the plunge.