Sunroom with a view of the Galtees scales the heights in Glenville 

Lots of consideration given to outdoor living at this solid €400,00 family home
Sunroom with a view of the Galtees scales the heights in Glenville 

6 Glendule. Glenville

Mon, 14 Mar, 2022 - 12:00
Catherine Shanahan

Glenville, Cork

€400,000

Size

186 sq m (2006 sq ft)

Bedrooms

5

Bathrooms

3

BER

B2

A FINE home to begin with, the addition of a sunroom off the kitchen diner is the real clincher at No 6 Glendule in Glenville, a contemporary family home with panoramic views towards the Galtee Mountains.

Sunroom
Sunroom

It made absolute sense to extend in a manner that would allow full appreciation of those views. Huge floor-to-ceiling picture windows look across the countryside towards the mountain range. You can step out of that sunroom onto a wrap-around deck or plunge into a luxurious outdoor bathtub.

Outdoor bathtub
Outdoor bathtub

Double doors from the kitchen diner also open onto the deck. 

Double doors from the kitchen open onto the patio
Double doors from the kitchen open onto the patio

Al fresco living is a strong theme, with a very large lawn to play on, as the site is c0.4acres.

Glendule is on 0.4acres
Glendule is on 0.4acres

Glendule, in an upmarket development of 14 homes, is a 186 sq m five-bed home which selling agent Gillian McDonnell of Sherry Fitzgerald is guiding at €400,000. Two of the bedrooms are downstairs, along with a living room, utility and bathroom.

Living room
Living room

The remaining bedrooms are upstairs, with an ensuite and walk-in-wardrobe in the main. One bedroom is currently being used as a home office.

Ms McDonnell says the property “is highly energy efficient and benefits from underfloor heating with very low annual costs”. She adds that it’s just 20 minutes from Cork city.

VERDICT: Sunroom and hot tub? Views of the Galtees? Shouldn’t take long for someone to take the plunge.

More in this section

Movie lovers and fitness fanatics will love this splendid €795,000 Ballinhassig home Movie lovers and fitness fanatics will love this splendid €795,000 Ballinhassig home
City to County: One bedroom in Dublin or four in Skibbereen City to County: One bedroom in Dublin or four in Skibbereen
No iffs, no Butts: well-pitched €545,000 period  Cork house is picture pretty No iffs, no Butts: well-pitched €545,000 period  Cork house is picture pretty
<p>55 The Drive in Passage West, Co Cork is on the market for just under €300,000.</p>

Starter Homes: Immaculately-kept modern home in convenient Passage West

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices