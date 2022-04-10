Top-notch Midleton home given €40,000 makeover

A HOME with a whole lot going for it and the potential for even more – it has planning permission for a 37 sq m rear extension – No 9 The Crescent, in Castlerock, Midleton is a cracker.

Crisp tiled hallway

The vendors, a family who bought it for €335,000 in 2017, are heading to a brand new development in the locality, but it's clear they took great pride in the home they leave behind, having spent circa €30,000-€40,000 doing a full downstairs refurb, installing a new boiler and putting in a new ensuite in the main bedroom, which also has a feature panelled wall and walk-in wardrobe.

Main bedroom with feature panelled wall

Living room with pocket doors to kitchen

“We painted and decorated extensively, sanded floors, did all the wainscoting and tiled the hall,” the owner says.

The upshot is a crisp, elegant home with lovely touches such as sliding pocket doctors between the Farrow and Ball painted kitchen and chic front sitting room, with its big bay window and feature panelled wall.

Living room with bay window

Adrianna Hegarty of Hegarty Properties is selling the detached, three storey, 177 sq m property and she says it’s a stunning home, very contemporary, in a leafy residential area popular with families, where there’s a creche within the development and a “walking bus” overseen by parents to the nearby Gaelscoil Mhainistir na Corann.

Accommodation includes sitting room, utility, guest WC and kitchen diner on the ground floor, two bedrooms apiece on the upper floors and four bathrooms, the main with jacuzzi bath.

Outback is a patio and lawn.

Patio outback at No 9

No 9 overlooks a large green area.

VERDICT: Pristine family home in great location.