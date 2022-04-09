This "A"-rated Killeagh home will help keep the lid on rising energy bills

Working from home is also catered for in this one-off €375,000 modern bungalow
Dromdihy, Killeagh 

Sat, 09 Apr, 2022 - 17:30
Tommy Barker

Killeagh, East Cork 

€375,000

Size

132 sq m/1,400 sq ft

Bedrooms

3

Bathrooms

2

BER

A2

EFFECTIVELY future-proofed for the hard and costly energy consumption and home heating days ahead is this just-built, well-finished one-off bungalow or modern ‘cottage’ home, in East Cork’s picturesque Killeagh village.

The new home is next to  Killeagh village
The new home is next to  Killeagh village

Set just 250 metres from the entrance to Killeagh Woods and the Old Thatch pub at Dromdihy, this is a crisply detailed, single storey home of 1,400 sq ft, or 130 sq m, plus detached and insulated garage/home office/studio: there’s an impressive "A” BER on the main dwelling, and running costs, all in for a year, are estimated at €500, and it has air-to-water heating, delivered underfloor.

How enviable is that?

Very well built by local man Donal O’Brien, the three-bed home is fresh to market with estate agent James Colbert, who guides at €375,000 and who adds that no expense was spared in its fit-out and finishes.

Kitchen by Cronins
Kitchen by Cronins

There’s a kitchen by Cronins, with induction hob on a large island and other quality appliances in place (plus back-up boot room/utility); all the bedrooms are doubles and have sleek push-button wardrobes, the bathrooms are high quality as are taps etc, and the main, airy living room with patio access has an integrated stove, and lots of wrap-around glazing, as does the dining area.

Open plan living/dining
Open plan living/dining

Patio access from living room
Patio access from living room

The secure property’s on a walled-in site, a stone’s throw from Killeagh Main Street, notes Mr Colbert, with beaches such as Garryvoe just a few miles away, as well as further east by Youghal. It has electric access gates, an alarm, very good main en suite bedroom with walk-in shower, and the property has been ‘staged’ for sale with furniture by East Cork firm Minogues, which can be negotiated on separately if buyers want a very easy ‘walk-in’ property proposition.

“In a time with rising living costs this house makes perfect sense,” says James Colbert, expecting a very wide cross-section of viewing and bidding interests, including from first-time buyers, families and traders-down.

VERDICT: A brand new home, plus detached home office, with an A2 BER, in just finished state, optionally furnished, near the sea and country amenities, and a wood on the doorstep. How bad.

