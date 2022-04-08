No danger of waking the neighbours at this peaceful €395k Glasheen home

THE quiet and graceful business of burying and mourning takes place daily over the garden walls of Clashduv Estate which backs onto St Finbarr's Cemetery, giving homes in the row a singular view of ancient headstones. The cemetery is a great, big open space, as nice a place as any in the city for a stroll, a giant archive of past lives with deep links to the local community. It's like having a thoughtfully planned public park on your doorstep, with no danger of raucous parties waking up the neighbours.

Those are just some of the pluses of living near a consecrated burial ground. Another is that there is zero chance of a housing developer getting his or her hands on this sacred land.

Additional attractions of living in Glasheen's Clashduv Estate include proximity to Cork University Hospital, Munster Technological Institute (MTU) and University College Cork (UCC). Retail is good too - Wilton Shopping Centre is close at hand, along with German discount stores Aldi and Lidl. You'll be spoilt for choice for schools and regular bus routes to the nearby city centre.

If you're currently in the market for a home and somewhere in the western suburbs is on your wishlist, you may be interested in No 30, Clashduv Estate, currently up for sale with Coholan Downing.

30 Clashduv Estate

If its rear view is singular, the house is pretty quirky too, lots of nice features and some playful patterns.

Selling agent Brian Olden brings it to market with a guide price of €395,000 and he says it’s in “superb decorative order”.

It’s a crisp, bright, stylish and airy home where anyone stepping into the hallway can see straight through to the back garden (as long as the kitchen door is open).

Glazing along the back kitchen wall includes a sliding glass door to the rear patio.

Kitchen

The rear garden is southwest facing, an obvious bonus in the sunshine stakes, and it’s nicely laid out too, eclectic like the house itself, with a mix of slabbed patio/BBQ area, a gravel seating section, raised flower beds, a pathway, a little shed, and at the end of the garden, a distinctive old stone wall forming the boundary with the cemetery and its gnarly tombstones.

It’s a serene kind of setting in a popular, well-serviced city suburb, with instant access to the South Ring Road network.

The vendors of No 30 are planning to trade up, while staying local, and Mr Olden predicts strong interest in the 123 sq m house, which has two reception rooms (dining room, living room), as well as the kitchen, utility and bathroom (a portion of the garage was siphoned off to accommodate a ground floor bathroom).

Living room

Dining room

There's a second bathroom upstairs and three bedrooms. No 30 has been underpinned and concrete floors have been insulated.

Nursery

Mr Olden expects families in the main to pitch up for No 30, potentially first time buyers, whose age profile is shifting into the 30s and who have savings, he says.

VERDICT: An ideal resting place at the end of a house-hunting journey.