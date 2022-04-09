Burning down the House? No fear as talented musician/vendor of themed hot-spot €285k Clonakilty home is also the fire station chief

|
Clonakilty Town, West Cork
|
€285,000
|
Size
|
110 sq m (1,200 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3 + attic rooms
|
Bathrooms
|
1
|
BER
|
c3
Selling up — because there’s nothing left to do? — at No 57 is the well-known Ronan Archibold, known because he’s station officer at the town’s fire service, on-call day in, day out.
For those who haven’t needed Clon’s emergency services, he’s also a familiar figure as he’s a talented musician, plays in lots of bands, and one of his many gig venues (apart from the likes of De Barras) in the past few years has been, well, his own back garden.
The enclosed and tiered back garden, with feature, expansive permanent canopy in polycarbonate and hanging flower baskets has hosted a number of gigs, pre- and post-lockdown: in fact, many’s the Irish bar would trail after No 57 for beer garden/room outdoors facilities and atmosphere.
Ronan has a saving streak too when it comes to found objects, memorabilia, old furniture, and beached flotsam and jetsam. He’s worked beach finds into bits of architectural salvage, scavenged items headed unjustly for a skip from the local church and convent chapel (including a robust bell, loud enough to summon his brigade comrades). It’s all really well done, with building skills he’s picked up along the way.
None of this is apparent from the exterior of 57 Tawnies Crescent. Nor is the additional space with several timber-lined and insulated rooms up at attic level, concealed storage in the eaves, the extended bathroom with jacuzzi bath, or the extra size of the first floor, where there’s a split in the stairs left and right, as there’s a bit of extra width on this level, which is over a side access link to the back garden.
Selling agent for No 57 is Con O’Neill of Sherry FitzGerald, who’s got the quandary of how to show home-hunters just what’s on offer behind the flat, unrevealing façade of No 57. Perhaps lead his ads with a back garden shot instead of the standard, front image?
It has solar panels, oil central heating (the oil tank is artfully concealed behind banks of old oak barrels), with a condenser boiler, and gets a C1 BER.
VERDICT: More maximalist than minimalist, vendor Ronan/Archie is now on the lookout for another hot property project near the town, as he has to live locally for his ‘day-job’, saving life and limb.