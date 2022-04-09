Burning down the House? No fear as talented musician/vendor of themed hot-spot €285k Clonakilty home is also the fire station chief

SAVING things and saving people is in the nature of the man who made 57 Tawnies Crescent in Clonakilty very much his home.

Heinz 57? From hoses to Hozier at 57 Tawnies Crescent. Defunct fire station equipment saved from the skip and now on display....

Selling up — because there’s nothing left to do? — at No 57 is the well-known Ronan Archibold, known because he’s station officer at the town’s fire service, on-call day in, day out.

For those who haven’t needed Clon’s emergency services, he’s also a familiar figure as he’s a talented musician, plays in lots of bands, and one of his many gig venues (apart from the likes of De Barras) in the past few years has been, well, his own back garden.

First appearances deceive: the exterior of No 57

It’s colonised, planted up, sheltered, has a mega-size ‘room outside’, kitted out with armchairs; next up is a raised sun-trap patio, and next, there’s a fully insulated room/shed at the top of the garden, fitted right now as a fully functioning bar/music jamming room, and ideal as a home office.

Take note: vendor Archie is a hot-licks guitarist

The enclosed and tiered back garden, with feature, expansive permanent canopy in polycarbonate and hanging flower baskets has hosted a number of gigs, pre- and post-lockdown: in fact, many’s the Irish bar would trail after No 57 for beer garden/room outdoors facilities and atmosphere.

Ronan has a saving streak too when it comes to found objects, memorabilia, old furniture, and beached flotsam and jetsam. He’s worked beach finds into bits of architectural salvage, scavenged items headed unjustly for a skip from the local church and convent chapel (including a robust bell, loud enough to summon his brigade comrades). It’s all really well done, with building skills he’s picked up along the way.

Patio

Utility shed

On display out back are things as varied as vertebrae and spinal discs from a large whale which he scooped up on Long Strand, old bottles from Deasy’s brewery, and, piece de resistance, an array of old fire brigade equipment including helmets, breathing apparatus, stirrup pumps, and a back boundary section with its walls lined with sections of out-of-service fire hoses. Talk about bringing your work home with you...

Shed your possessions: home bar/office at the top of the garden is feature-filled

None of this is apparent from the exterior of 57 Tawnies Crescent. Nor is the additional space with several timber-lined and insulated rooms up at attic level, concealed storage in the eaves, the extended bathroom with jacuzzi bath, or the extra size of the first floor, where there’s a split in the stairs left and right, as there’s a bit of extra width on this level, which is over a side access link to the back garden.

That side access was clearly vital to getting the back garden, patios, and buildings done to what otherwise would have been a terraced home with restricted access.

There's a regular house here too.

Selling agent for No 57 is Con O’Neill of Sherry FitzGerald, who’s got the quandary of how to show home-hunters just what’s on offer behind the flat, unrevealing façade of No 57. Perhaps lead his ads with a back garden shot instead of the standard, front image?

South-facing 57 Tawnies Crescent is right in the heart of the town, near Sherry Fitz’s own offices, the busy Centra, and has views of the 1880s church too, with a green in front.

It was built in the early 1970s, Ronan (or ‘Archie’) reckons, and he bought it in 2006. His son and daughter have now moved and he has been working on it steadily.

Kitchen with courtyard access

In basic terms (though it’s anything but basic) it has 110 sq m or 1,200 sq ft, excluding the attic rooms, with three mid-level bedrooms plus study/office, an enlarged bathroom with shower over a jacuzzi bath, redone kitchen, and bright front living room, with open fire. Oh, and everything out the back is an unexpected bonus.

It has solar panels, oil central heating (the oil tank is artfully concealed behind banks of old oak barrels), with a condenser boiler, and gets a C1 BER.

Don't sit this one out

VERDICT: More maximalist than minimalist, vendor Ronan/Archie is now on the lookout for another hot property project near the town, as he has to live locally for his ‘day-job’, saving life and limb.