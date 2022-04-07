Dramatic House of the Week is a surefire Sunday's Well talking point 

THE business of selling houses is the business of selling dreams and nowhere is this clearer than in the case of a Sunday’s Well home which is still a concept rather than something concrete.

The man who’s proposing it has already proved himself as someone who can make a dream become real because it was he who took on the daunting task of restoring an iconic red house at the lower end of Sunday’s Well, near Wellington Bridge, that had fallen into dereliction, and whose sorry state everyone tut-tutted upon whenever they passed by.

Undaunted by the challenge, the dreamer bought it in 2016 for €450,000, (says the Property Price Register, it was known as Lisheen back then), and having pumped an unquantifiable amount of money and time into it, restored it to a very fine property, which is now a successful corporate let.

Restored West View Villa (formerly Lisheen) with the Shakey Bridge in the background

Clearly no slouch on the house front, he has moved onto a new project, which is building a new Lisheen. It’s on a separate, adjoining site to the former Lisheen, now known as West View Villa, and it couldn’t be more different.

Going on 3D images of the proposed home, which already has full planning permission, it’s dramatically different from the traditional Sunday’s Well dwelling.

3D image of Lisheen, Sunday's Well, a two-storey raised on posts

A project description by Kiosk Architects outlines how it will be raised on posts in response to “the specific nature of the site” which is located between the north channel of the River Lee and Sunday’s Well Road. Given its proximity to the waterfront – an added visual attraction – the architects wanted to address the potential for future flooding ”as well as ensuring level access”, as the site sits approximately 3m below the road.

“The solution to these characteristics has been to raise the house on posts, setting the front door at street level, well above any potential flood risk,” say the architects.

This design creates an elevated position for the living area, making for “a dramatic vantage point with views to the south, over the river [Lee] to the Mardyke”, say the architects, while the main bedroom “on the upper floor with its covered, cantilevered terrace also addresses the river”.

Another advantage of raising the house on posts is the ability to retain a large area of external open space, with much of it sheltered from the elements by the building.

As well as a covered lower garden, a raised patio is proposed at the river’s edge. This is in addition to the deck at living level and the main bedroom terrace.

The architects’ ambitions don’t end there. Sections of the building will be cantilevered to “maximise connectivity to the river and south aspect”., while also allowing light through to the lower garden level.

The architects say the cantilevers give the building “a dramatic sculpted form” when viewed from across the river “while offering a calm streetside elevation to Sundays Well Road with only glimpses through a tall boundary wall, consistent with the established character of the street”.

It is a marked departure from most homes in the area, but to be fair to the site owner, he has a good track record. But for him, West View Villa might still be an eyesore.

Expertly restored West View Villa

For those interested, some of the groundwork is already done, literally. Foundations are laid and connected to the mains services. The pre-cast steel frame for the house is available for separate purchase.

Site to left of pic. Mardyke sports complex in the background.

John O’Flynn and David O’Donovan of Sherry FitzGerald are the selling agents and they say it’s “an incredibly rare opportunity to acquire a waterfront site in one of Cork’s most mature and sought-after residential locations...just a stone’s throw from the iconic Shakey Bridge and UCC”.

Planning permission on the 290 sq m site is for a detached two-storey (raised to street level) three-bed residence of approximately 159 sq m.

Mr O’Flynn reckons the buyer will be a professional in the city, or possibly a medic, given the popularity of Sunday’s Well among members of the medical community and its proximity to Cork University Hospital and the Bon Secours Hospital, as well as private clinics on the nearby Lee Road.

VERDICT: You could be living the dream.