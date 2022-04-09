Polish couple show build prowess at €645k Prohoness period property 





ALL the ‘heavy lifting’ has been done at this updated, yet very traditional West Cork farmhouse called Stream Valley – very literally heavy lifting, in fact.

Go with the flow at Stream Valley updates

Bought just five years ago after a decade or so lying idle, and set on 2.1 rustic acres with myriad stone outbuildings and a stream at its boundary, is this Prohoness homestead, a mile or so off the main N71 West Cork road, between Skibbereen and Ballydehob.

It’s had masses of work done to it by its owners, a couple originally from Poland who have taken to life in Cork with ease.

He arrived in 2006 to work in the construction sector, joined afterwards by his wife who’s a writer of short stories published in Poland, and they’ve two large dogs here for company, plus two adult daughters ‘away’, one in Cork city, the other back in Poland.

Here, they’ve done trojan work, but after a few years of hard graft inside and outside, they’re ready to take time out, hope to travel a bit, and maybe take on a smaller project in a year or two’s time.

They’ve not only transformed the 19th century dwelling, and many of its outbuildings, but they’ve almost moved mountains too in the grounds, shifting and repositioning truck-loads of stone, about eight trucks from O’Regan Quarries or, about 300-400 tonnes of stone, they calculate.

One of the two sunrooms

This stone has been seamlessly integrated in the original dwelling, its picturesque garden paths winding down to a stream, its old, slender single arch bridge, boundary walls, and also put into several restored and repurposed outbuildings and arches.

They bought here back in 2017 from Ballydehob estate agent Martin Swanton (the price paid isn’t easily confirmed on the Price Register though) and now the same agent is back on the selling case, having just started his first viewings, with early interest from the UK and outside the immediate West Cork heartland.

Old character retained

He guides the mix, on 2.1 acres of cleared grounds with trees, seating bowers, garages/workshop, hen house, and old farm buildings at a considerable enough €625,000, and says the owners have added immensely to its charm and character, as well as creature comforts, integrating lots of natural materials, robust timbers, old salvaged slate, with overall upgrades, new kitchen and bathroom, and bright, glazed sections for year-round use.

Well-flagged: kitchen has a slate flagged floor and trim

At its core is the original stone farmhouse, a three-bed of c 1,200 sq ft with two sun-room conservatories, fore and aft. One is towards the quiet back road and day-long sunshine, the other overlooks the enclosed courtyard and linking to a feature curved new kitchen wing.

There’s an adjoining annexe with typically vernacular external stairs on its gable, which could be knocked through to the main house, and then, on the other side, is the outline of what would have been a large, lofted stone barn, parlour or outbuilding for animals and feed.

Dusk at Prohoness property

Its original, falling-in slate roof has been removed for safety’s sake, and it’s now an empty core, able to be rebuilt as a separate living section, to a new owner’s plans, and subject to planning permission. The first couple to view after Stream Valley came for sale were from the UK who reckoned it could be converted/fitted out, effectively as a second home, for an adult son to stay on visits.

Curves in the right places

Others might see other guest/Airbnb potential here, or use it as an airy studio, and it’s in addition to a low stone cluster by the entrance drive, likely to have been pig houses given their low stature. They’ve got lovely, very old stone walls and boundaries with enormous slabs of stone, put in place a century or two ago and looking immovable.

Let the light in

One end of this cute building is used as an outdoor kitchen in a sort of Eastern European update on how the original piggeries might have served smallholding functions for meat provisions, only, in this case the meats have been venison, not pork.

The man of the house has been a hunter all of his life, and deer skulls and antlers are on display here, and in the house, where there’s a tall, metal, secure safe for his rifle collection (he’s got a lot more guns back home in Poland, the Kracow native admits!)

Stream Valley: guess where the name came from?

Adding to the country lifestyle appeal is the land with enhanced grounds, with pine grove, paths, stone arches, and hidden spaces.A delight is an old, very narrow single arch bridge under the public road linking the main property and courtyard mix to a half-acre across the road, where there’s a further stone garage (with new barn doors opening to the roadside) and an odd, angular annexe, used as a hen house for the couple’s hens and cocks.

There’s a lovely, mature dell-like feel to this section too, with a hanging swing-seat, set under a mature weeping ash.

Occupiers can go under the road via the stream bed in drier weather, or across the road otherwise, and it’s a fairly untrafficked back road, linking the N71 by Kilcoe Church and national school by Roaringwater Bay to Caheragh.

rural setting

Living room is traditional

This Prohoness address is about a mile off the N71 by Augahadown, six miles from Skibb and four miles from Ballydehob, and Stream Valley arrives for sale less than a year after a near-neighbour Prohoness property also came for sale.

Set a few fields back from the road, 250 metres from here, is Beechbrook, a 2003 built B3 rated c 2,000 sq ft three-bed home on ten acres with stables. That listing (which can claim a Cheltenham winner to its stud credits) went to market last summer, guiding €595,000 and is still for sale.

Utility area has old-world feel

While the duo share an approximate location (with another small, old farm cluster between them, also off-road), they’ll have a different buyer appeal, separate as they are by a century or two in time, and with very different aesthetics.

Double garage/workshop

More sheds across the way

Martin Swanton’s relisting is, he admits, utterly different to what he sold six years ago for the family of a previous owner who’d passed away (a Google drive-by from website links shows how it was back then, still charming, but more open to the road too, before higher stone walls were put in, and also before the two conservatories replaced smaller porches.

The selling agent describes the work done as a labour of love – it could as equally have been a love of labour? – and what’s very individual is the large sunroom added on the courtyard side, with mono-pitch sloping ceiling and clerestory windows to get light from the south, over the roof of the main house (main pic here).

The same sloping roof pitch is carried over then to a covered outdoor seating section, under a clear polycarbonate roof.

Finishes used extensively inside and out include salvaged timbers, old pine, stone, and the sunrooms are framed in sturdy teak/hardwoods externally and pine/softwood inside.

Then, there’s slate, lots of slate, bought from an old building near Kinsale, used as work surfaces, splashbacks, sills and floors, with internal steps in slate, edged in hardwood.

The kitchen has been reshaped and rebuilt, with a curve, like a ship’s bridge surveying the courtyard, while pride of place goes to a Smeg range/double oven.

Elsewhere, there are two reception rooms, hall with widened section and a crafted curved wall, utility/pantry and lofty bathroom with apex window and bath inset into a timber surround, while walls are a mix of stone, plaster and unusual textured finishes, looking like folded fabric.

Above are two bedrooms, quite original in character still with wood-sheeted ceilings (most windows are older style too, redone maybe 30 years ago?) plus there’s an optional third bedroom, currently used as storage.

Quirky bathroom

VERDICT: If you had to pay for manual labour, masonry work, arches and more to be done to this extreme craft level, well, it would be costly in the extreme. There clearly has been masses of hard, physical work done, and there’s more scope yet with the most obvious main job being adapting and repurposing the adjoining large outbuilding.