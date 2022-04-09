Polish couple show build prowess at €645k Prohoness period property 

|
Aughadown, West Cork
|
€625,000
|
Size
|
180 sq m (1,925 sq ft)-
|
Bedrooms
|
3
|
Bathrooms
|
3
|
BER
|
E2
Bought just five years ago after a decade or so lying idle, and set on 2.1 rustic acres with myriad stone outbuildings and a stream at its boundary, is this Prohoness homestead, a mile or so off the main N71 West Cork road, between Skibbereen and Ballydehob.
This stone has been seamlessly integrated in the original dwelling, its picturesque garden paths winding down to a stream, its old, slender single arch bridge, boundary walls, and also put into several restored and repurposed outbuildings and arches.
They bought here back in 2017 from Ballydehob estate agent Martin Swanton (the price paid isn’t easily confirmed on the Price Register though) and now the same agent is back on the selling case, having just started his first viewings, with early interest from the UK and outside the immediate West Cork heartland.
He guides the mix, on 2.1 acres of cleared grounds with trees, seating bowers, garages/workshop, hen house, and old farm buildings at a considerable enough €625,000, and says the owners have added immensely to its charm and character, as well as creature comforts, integrating lots of natural materials, robust timbers, old salvaged slate, with overall upgrades, new kitchen and bathroom, and bright, glazed sections for year-round use.
Its original, falling-in slate roof has been removed for safety’s sake, and it’s now an empty core, able to be rebuilt as a separate living section, to a new owner’s plans, and subject to planning permission. The first couple to view after Stream Valley came for sale were from the UK who reckoned it could be converted/fitted out, effectively as a second home, for an adult son to stay on visits.
One end of this cute building is used as an outdoor kitchen in a sort of Eastern European update on how the original piggeries might have served smallholding functions for meat provisions, only, in this case the meats have been venison, not pork.
Adding to the country lifestyle appeal is the land with enhanced grounds, with pine grove, paths, stone arches, and hidden spaces.A delight is an old, very narrow single arch bridge under the public road linking the main property and courtyard mix to a half-acre across the road, where there’s a further stone garage (with new barn doors opening to the roadside) and an odd, angular annexe, used as a hen house for the couple’s hens and cocks.
This Prohoness address is about a mile off the N71 by Augahadown, six miles from Skibb and four miles from Ballydehob, and Stream Valley arrives for sale less than a year after a near-neighbour Prohoness property also came for sale.
Set a few fields back from the road, 250 metres from here, is Beechbrook, a 2003 built B3 rated c 2,000 sq ft three-bed home on ten acres with stables. That listing (which can claim a Cheltenham winner to its stud credits) went to market last summer, guiding €595,000 and is still for sale.
While the duo share an approximate location (with another small, old farm cluster between them, also off-road), they’ll have a different buyer appeal, separate as they are by a century or two in time, and with very different aesthetics.
Martin Swanton’s relisting is, he admits, utterly different to what he sold six years ago for the family of a previous owner who’d passed away (a Google drive-by from website links shows how it was back then, still charming, but more open to the road too, before higher stone walls were put in, and also before the two conservatories replaced smaller porches.
Elsewhere, there are two reception rooms, hall with widened section and a crafted curved wall, utility/pantry and lofty bathroom with apex window and bath inset into a timber surround, while walls are a mix of stone, plaster and unusual textured finishes, looking like folded fabric.
Above are two bedrooms, quite original in character still with wood-sheeted ceilings (most windows are older style too, redone maybe 30 years ago?) plus there’s an optional third bedroom, currently used as storage.