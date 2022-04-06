Starter Homes: Immaculately-kept modern home in convenient Passage West

Immaculately-kept modern home in convenient Passage West Trish Dromey views a fine family home just 6km from Douglas in Cork The owners of No 55 The Drive, Harbour Heights, in Passage West Co Cork, have taken great care of their three-bed end of terrace home and made a fine job of landscaping their back garden.

New to the market with a guide of €295,000, the 2006-built house has 1,155 sq ft of living and a two-tier south-facing decked garden which won’t need to be mowed.

“It’s an immaculately-kept family home,” says Cearbhall Behan of Behan Irwin Gosling auctioneers.

He also notes that the location, within 6km of DouglasVillage and a 15-minute walk from Passage West, is apopular one.

The owners have chosen a red and cream colour scheme for the timber-floored living room and also for the L-shaped kitchen diner at the rear which has cream units and quartz worktops.

The ground floor also has a guest WC while upstairs there is a bathroom and three bedrooms including one en suite.

The garden at the rear is partially gravelled but mostly decked and has a few mature trees and some green fencing with mock windows and string of colourful bunting.

Given its condition and its price, Mr Behan expects a lot of first-time buyers will want to book viewings.

The most recent sale in The Drive was of the house next door at No 56 - also a three bed end of terrace house which the Property Price Register records as selling for €310,000 in January.

VERDICT: Ready to move in to.

Carrigaline, Co Cork €265,000 Size 91 sq m (980 sq ft) Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 2 BER B2

Fine apartment in Carrigaline It’s very affordable and well connected to Cork, writes Trish Dromey It’s not very surprising to discover that bidding on Apartment 26, The Seasons, Cork Road, in Carrigaline reached its €265,000 guide price within a week.

One of just three apartments currently advertised for sale in Carrigaline and, at present, one of just seven properties in the town with a guide of less than €275,000, it is, according to Jeremy Murphy auctioneers, proving a hit with both downsizers and first-time buyers.

Mr Murphy says the two-bed first-floor property has much to attract downsizers given that the complex of 29 apartments has lifts and is located within a 10-minute walk from shops in the town centre.

“It’s part of a wing with just six apartments and has two balconies, including one overlooking the gardens at the rear,” says Mr Murphy.

Offering 980 sq ft of living space, the property has been owner-occupied and is very well maintained. It includes a spacious timber floored living/dining room with two doors at the front — one opening on to a Juliet balcony and one leading to a decked balcony.

An archway off the dining area leads into modern galley-style kitchen with fitted units. At the rear, the apartment has a bathroom and two bedrooms including one with an en suite and a balcony.

Mr Murphy says the property’s affordability is a big attraction and that viewers are fairly evenly split between downsizers and first-time buyers.

Either type of buyer will, he thinks, be pleased to discover that a 24-hour bus service connecting Carrigaline to the city runs every 15 minutes at the front of the property.

VERDICT: Because apartments are rare in Carrigaline, this is expected to sell well.

Mahon, Cork city €240,000 Size 102 sq m ( 1,100 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 2 BER D2

Offers of €240,000 are being sought for this three-bed mid-terrace house at 24 Loughmahon Road in Mahon.

Built in the 1980s and subsequently extended, it now has 1,100 sq ft of accommodation. Accommodation includes a lounge, kitchen diner, utility room and family room, and it also has three bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs.

Auctioneer Suzanne Tyrrell of Cohalan Downing auctioneers says the property is convenient to local amenities but will require some decorative upgrading.

VERDICT: Affordable — with good space for a three-bed mid-terrace house

Douglas, Cork €235,000 Size 71 sq m ( 735 sq ft) Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 2 BER B3

Returning Dublin buyers who looked at 122 Welwyn Road, Maryborough Woods in Douglas were pleasantly surprised to discover that you can find a modern, two-bed apartment with a guide of €235,000 in Cork City.

That’s according to Der O’Riordan of Barry Auctioneers who says interested first-time buyers have included several returning locals. Built in 2005, it’s a 764 sq ft ground floor property.

“It’s recently been repainted and fitted new carpets and is now in turnkey condition,” says Mr O’Riordan, noting that it has a B3 BER rating and that its Maryborough Woods location is highly sought-after.

VERDICT: Very affordable, especially for Dublin relocators.