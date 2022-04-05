City to County: One bedroom in Dublin or four in Skibbereen

WHEN it came to turning a neglected artisan cottage into a stylish contemporary city pad, the current owners of 13 Myrtle Street in Broadstone were particularly well qualified — one of them is an interior designer.

That the one-bed 538 sq ft cottage now looks ready to be featured in an interiors magazine, is due to the talents of Wesley O’Brien who specialises in providing design solutions for small properties.

Quoting a guide of €435,000 for the utterly transformed property, Emer Costello of Felicity Fox auctioneers says it’s been extended as well upgraded in every way possible and has a sunken living room, an attic conversion, a B2 BER rating, uses clever storage solutions and is exceptionally stylish.

An attractive brick-fronted cottage, it now has a bright modern living area with grey units in the kitchen and splashes of yellow and teal blue in the décor. There’s also an attractively decorated bedroom, a bathroom and a small city garden with paving and decking.

The converted attic has a galleried area used as an office, a shower room and a laminate-floored room used as a bedroom.

In addition to being renovated to perfection, the property is conveniently located near Dublin city centre. “It’s tucked away in a quiet street in Broadstone is within a 10-minute walk from O’Connell Street,” says Ms Costello.

The Property Price Register records 13 Myrtle St selling for €205,000 in late 2019- at which point it would have been an entirely different property.

VERDICT: Shows the type of decorating skills everyone wishes they had.

Skibbereen, Co Cork €400,000 Size 307 sq m (3,300sq ft) Bedrooms 5 Bathrooms 5 BER B3

A very sizable offering for its €400,000 guide price, No 15 Carrigfadda in Skibbereen is a modern five-bed property with 3,300 sq ft of accommodation spread over three floors.

Sean Carmody of Charles McCarthy auctioneers thinks that the exceptionally large property will attract buyers who want a West Cork property with space to work from home.

Built 15 years ago, it has a B3 BER rating and is in good condition. “ With some redecoration this will make an excellent family home,’’ says Mr Carmody, noting that it’s well located in a cul de sac of large, individually built detached houses around a 15-minute walk from the town centre.

Comprehensive ground floor accommodation includes two reception rooms, a kitchen, a utility room, a conservatory and a bathroom while the first floor has three en suite bedrooms. The attic on the top floor has a bathroom and two bedrooms and would make an ideal home office space.

“ Fibre broadband is available in the area,’’ says Mr Carmody, noting that Skibbereen has a number of amenities including Ludgate Digital Hub, which have helped attract new residents to the area.

Another attraction is its West Cork location. “The town is a little over an hour’s drive from Cork city and is just five miles from the coastline and a number of wonderful beaches.

VERDICT: A very spacious West Cork home – that’s just a 10-minute drive from Tragumna Beach

Caherdaniel, Co Kerry €285,000 Size 68 sq m (751 sq ft) Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 1 BER G

The views across Kenmare Bay from this old farmhouse at Glanbeg near Caherdaniel in South Kerry are all that you could ask for in a coastal property.

Set on an elevated site on rugged hillside above the Ring of Kerry Road, it offers a panoramic vista of the sea, the countryside and the mountains of Beara in the distance.

Noting that the demand for coastal properties with sea views has shot up in the last two years, John Daly of Sherry FitzGerald Daly is expecting interest in this one to come from relocators as well as holiday home hunters.

The stone farmhouse – dating from the 1850s – was renovated as a holiday home in the late 1990s by current owners.

Keeping the stone frontage and the lean-to at the side, they added dormer windows and turned it into a two-bed property with 730 sq ft of living space.

Inside there’s a kitchen/ living space with a stone fireplace, timber ceiling beams and kitchen units. Upstairs there’s a bathroom and two bedrooms.

On the market with a guide of €285,000, the property comes with a surprisingly large 8.8-acre site – the majority of which is rugged hillside at the rear.

Mr Daly says that proximity to several Ring of Kerry beaches is a key attraction for buyers.

“It’s 400 metres from Carroll’s Cove and Derrynane Hotel, 4.5km to the beaches in Caherdaniel and 2km to Castlecove Village and the White Strand, while Caherdaniel is just 1.5 km away.”

VERDICT: Splendidly scenic

Kilfadda, Co Tipperary €347,000 Size 86sq m & 30sq m (925sq ft & 320 sq ft) Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 2 &1 BER E

CITY folk who dream of living in rustic solitude should adore Bloom Cottage at Kilfadda close to Terryglass village in North Tipperary.

Prettily painted red and white on the outside, it has all you could ask for in a romantic cottage, including a half door, vaulted ceilings with timber beams, an enormous inglenook fireplace fitted with a stove as well as a cream country style kitchen with a Belfast sink.

There’s 925 sq ft of accommodation in the stone cottage which includes a large living room, a kitchen, a utility room, a bathroom and two bedrooms, one en suite. If this doesn’t prove sufficient, there is 320 sq ft of additional living space in the converted stone barn which has been turned into a charming studio with a kitchen cum living room and a shower room.

Seeking offers of €347,000 Sherry FitzGerald Talbot auctioneers say that Bloom Cottage could attract a variety of buyers including some with equine interests since it comes with a site of 1.4 acres and two garages. “The property could be bought for holidays or as a full-time home,’’ says auctioneer William Talbot pointing out that the barn could be used as a rental or as a home office.

Noting that the property is just 8 km from Borrisokane, Mr Talbot adds that proximity to Terryglass village on Lough Derg is another attraction. “Located just 6 km away, Terryglass is renowned for fine dining and watersports.”

VERDICT: Picture perfect – there’s even a photogenic donkey in its field.