Lots of possibilities at Blarney home where detached properties on decent sites are hard to come buy

AN absolute dearth of properties in Blarney is going to draw buyers looking for a detached home on a decent site to Glenside, says Michael Downey of ERA Downey McCarthy estate agents, the selling agent for this €350,000 bungalow.

“What we are seeing at the moment is a lot of families looking to trade up, who bought when the market was on the floor post-2008 and have now built up a nice bit of equity and are looking for something bigger,” he says.

With no new developments in the immediate pipeline in Blarney, sites such as this one — more than one third of an acre at Knocknacorbally, just 1km from Blarney village — are going to draw people who can see its potential.

There is plenty you could do with this solid, no-nonsense, three-bed, if you wanted to.

It could be converted into a dormer bungalow, says the agent, given its high attic space. Or a new owner could build on, with planning permission. Or you could do both, as scope for expansion is significant, with mature gardens out front, and a large, enclosed, south-facing rear.

Kitchen at Glenside, Knocknacorbally, Blarney

“It depends on the ambition of the buyer, but you could create a really good family home if you have the vision, where you would put down roots for the next 30 or 40 years,” he says.

That’s exactly what its first and only occupants did, staying put since the house was built in 1968.

It’s been a sound family home on a quiet road, overlooking a tree-lined glen, and within a five minute walk of the popular Blarney Loop Walk. It’s just a 10-minute drive to Blackpool Shopping Centre and 10km from Cork City.

Glenside has been upgraded — including the installation of cavity wall and attic insulation in previous years — but the 1,370 sq ft property would benefit from further modernisation.

Mr Downey says sites this size don’t come up for sale very often in the Blarney area, where house prices have spiked recently.

A recent sale in Bracken Woods, to the rear of Glenside, saw a house make in the region of €550,000, he says, from a starting price of around €460,000.

VERDICT: Traders-up looking for a detached home can get creative at Glenside, where there is plenty scope to develop further