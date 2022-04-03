Terraced houses like this tiny €255k bolthole originally home to entire large mill worker families

THE fortunes of former Douglas mill workers’ homes, a dozen diminutive pads at Clermont Cottages have waxed and waned over the past century and a half, and even more so in the past 15 years.

Clermont Cottages in 2007, before renovations and resales took place

Open door: a glimpse of 2 Clermont Cottages from the front door

Ten of the quite tiny 12 terraced houses had gone for sale at the country’s property market peak in 2007/08, with price hopes as high as €200k each, in a then-raw state, for c 48 sq m/510 sq ft one-two-bed buys.

A number of these cute red-bricks near St Patrick’s Mills have sold and resold since, at prices from under €100k to €205k in the case of No 6, above a then-€180,000 AMV.

First floor main bedroom

This good example, No 2, sold in 2017 for €150,000, got a second round of investment and is now back on the market, with a price guide of €255,000 quoted by agents Cohalan Downing.

Rear room

Its vendors did a rear patio/courtyard which gets evening sun, and which is accessed via a rear ground floor room/bed two by a bathroom, beyond the front kitchen/diner/living, and there’s a main first-floor dormer bedroom and another bathroom next to it.

Rear of No 2 Clermont Cottages

“The result is a bright and modern home in immaculate shape. New owners merely have to stamp their own personality on it,” comments auctioneer Jackie Cohalan of the well-located compact home in a really well-serviced suburb with south city ring road access close to hand.

VERDICT: Small, but perfectly placed.