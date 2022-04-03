Terraced houses like this tiny €255k bolthole originally home to entire large mill worker families

Cut your cloth: prices back on a surge at Douglas village mill cottages 
No 2 Clermont Cottages is launched at €255,000 by agents Cohalan Downing

Sun, 03 Apr, 2022 - 17:00
Tommy Barker reports

Douglas Village, Cork

€255,000

Size

48 sq m (510 sq ft)

Bedrooms

1/2

Bathrooms

2

BER

B3

THE fortunes of former Douglas mill workers’ homes, a dozen diminutive pads at Clermont Cottages have waxed and waned over the past century and a half, and even more so in the past 15 years.

Clermont Cottages in 2007, before renovations and resales took place
Clermont Cottages in 2007, before renovations and resales took place

Open door: a glimpse of 2 Clermont Cottages from the front door
Open door: a glimpse of 2 Clermont Cottages from the front door

Ten of the quite tiny 12 terraced houses had gone for sale at the country’s property market peak in 2007/08, with price hopes as high as €200k each, in a then-raw state, for c 48 sq m/510 sq ft one-two-bed buys.

 A number of these cute red-bricks near St Patrick’s Mills have sold and resold since, at prices from under €100k to €205k in the case of No 6, above a then-€180,000 AMV.

First floor main bedroom
First floor main bedroom

 This good example, No 2, sold in 2017 for €150,000, got a second round of investment and is now back on the market, with a price guide of €255,000 quoted by agents Cohalan Downing.

Rear room
Rear room

Its vendors did a rear patio/courtyard which gets evening sun, and which is accessed via a rear ground floor room/bed two by a bathroom, beyond the front kitchen/diner/living, and there’s a main first-floor dormer bedroom and another bathroom next to it.

Rear of No 2 Clermont Cottages
Rear of No 2 Clermont Cottages

“The result is a bright and modern home in immaculate shape. New owners merely have to stamp their own personality on it,” comments auctioneer Jackie Cohalan of the well-located compact home in a really well-serviced suburb with south city ring road access close to hand.
VERDICT: Small, but perfectly placed.

