Terraced houses like this tiny €255k bolthole originally home to entire large mill worker families

|
Douglas Village, Cork
|
€255,000
|
Size
|
48 sq m (510 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
1/2
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
B3
THE fortunes of former Douglas mill workers’ homes, a dozen diminutive pads at Clermont Cottages have waxed and waned over the past century and a half, and even more so in the past 15 years.
This good example, No 2, sold in 2017 for €150,000, got a second round of investment and is now back on the market, with a price guide of €255,000 quoted by agents Cohalan Downing.
Its vendors did a rear patio/courtyard which gets evening sun, and which is accessed via a rear ground floor room/bed two by a bathroom, beyond the front kitchen/diner/living, and there’s a main first-floor dormer bedroom and another bathroom next to it.