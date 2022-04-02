Will traders-down outbid young buyers for €390k neat as a pin The Nook?

|
Boreenmanna Road, Cork City
|
€390,000
|
Size
|
89 sq m (950 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
2/3
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
C1
But, he’s also due to get married, with arrangements for that big, lifetime event snowballing up to an early May celebration.
Then, the house he and his partner are going to live in — his partner’s own home since before they met — is about to be extended and upgraded for their ‘happy ever after; years ahead together.
One of just a very small number of two-beds in the O’Flynn Construction-built Belfield Abbey off Cork’s main Boreenmanna Road straight stretch within a walk of the city centre, it is a perfect start-out home, or trade down/retirement home, and could even be bought as a second, city boltholefor someone with another home elsewhere, countryside, coastal or overseas.
The surprises also include the very open nature of the main ground floor plan, with the linked, double aspect space about 25’ by 18’ wide at the back by the kitchen, with access to not one, to two side gardens. One’s to the south, another to the north and which gets good evening sun, and looks over a small open green area used for occasional community/neighbourly and communal BBQs.
The ground floor has previously proven its worth in terms of wheel-chair use, though that must have been when the antique mahogany sideboard/display furniture currently in pride of place in the hall was elsewhere in this most accommodating home.
Thoughts now on the time here? Well, having been involved in the years’ long renovation of his last 100+ years three-storey period property he says there are obvious and simple, things like low running costs, and easy maintenance, in a house which heats up quickly, with options including gas central heating and a neat, integrated fireplace in the living space.
Every service is to hand, within a walk, from a public park across the road at Ballinlough with tennis courts and sports hall, to playing pitches, swimming pool off the Douglas Road and the Marina’s in the other direction: add then cafes and bars, the local garage for daily essentials, along with a post office, credit union, O’Driscolls supermarket and more, all on a bus route, or a walk ‘on the flat’ to the city centre. “It’s just so convenient,” The Nook’s departing vendor rightly appreciates. VERDICT: Belfield Abbey has had some recent very strong resale results, the latest being an upgraded three-storey home making circa €600,000: this is a far more affordable entree for a ‘right-sizing’ home hunter.