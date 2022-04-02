Will traders-down outbid young buyers for €390k neat as a pin The Nook?





THERE’S good stress, and there’s bad stress, and the vendor of No 15 Belfield Abbey has, well, plenty of stress on his plate right now.

First up, he’s getting ready to sell his home, aptly called The Nook, or No 15, in a quiet setting off Cork City’s Boreenmanna Road. He’s been very happily living here for the past nine years, having ‘traded down’ from a period St Luke’s Cross area home which he’d renovated and upgraded over a number of years: this further move, alone, can be stressful.

Exterior of 15 Belfield Abbey is entirely deceptive

But, he’s also due to get married, with arrangements for that big, lifetime event snowballing up to an early May celebration.

Tick, tick, tick.

He has to go for an eye operation fairly soon, maybe even before the Big Day: ouch.

Then, the house he and his partner are going to live in — his partner’s own home since before they met — is about to be extended and upgraded for their ‘happy ever after; years ahead together.

Warm personality

It took over a year to get their planning granted (planners rejected some of what they’d hoped for) and now they are just about to go on-site with builders.

Aargh. Stress?

But, they’re optimists: they trust their architect, who has worked with the builder before, and they’re up for the challenge.

They hope to dovetail the build process with sale completion process of No 15 so they won’t have to rent during the build period: they could be forgiven for half hoping the sale process will be leisurely but smooth, and the build period quick, but also smooth.

Hmmm.

Well, the builder has a good reputation so it might indeed roll out smoothly, but the sale of No 15? It could be ‘the fly in the ointment’ as it could and should fly at a pace: it’s entirely appealing, and a box-ticker for a spectrum of buyers and home hunters. It could be gone in jig-time...

Hall

One of just a very small number of two-beds in the O’Flynn Construction-built Belfield Abbey off Cork’s main Boreenmanna Road straight stretch within a walk of the city centre, it is a perfect start-out home, or trade down/retirement home, and could even be bought as a second, city boltholefor someone with another home elsewhere, countryside, coastal or overseas.

It’s for sale with estate agent Jeremy Murphy, who guides at €395,000 who says it’s pristine. “There’s very few homes of this style in the area, and most are very dated,” he points out.

No 15’s completely deceptive: though looking pretty modest-sized on the exterior, even appearing to be to a single storey from the façade, it’s really a dormer, with first-floor bedroom windows on the gables, and each of those rooms are doubles in size.

South-aspected side garden, one of two at 15 Belfield Abbey

The surprises also include the very open nature of the main ground floor plan, with the linked, double aspect space about 25’ by 18’ wide at the back by the kitchen, with access to not one, to two side gardens. One’s to the south, another to the north and which gets good evening sun, and looks over a small open green area used for occasional community/neighbourly and communal BBQs.

Back inside The Nook, just left of the hall, is a ground floor optional third bedroom, den, or home office.

Currently, it is being used as a home office and is super-bright and warm, with dual aspect, directly south, and east, and is, in fact, part of a very carefully outlined adaptable home.

It’s got a purpose-made built-in-bed, by a company Wall Beds of Ireland, slotted into a unit by Glenline, which easily opens out a pull-down bed for visitors, and which folds it back as readily with an easy action.

Home office/accessible guest bedroom

It’s ideal for occasional third bedroom use, for visitors and has, in the past, come into very useful service when older family members with mobility issues visited, and as part of that future-planning or adapting for ability, the original ground floor guest WC across the hall has been made into a very well-finished shower wet-room too.

Bed down at Belfield

The ground floor has previously proven its worth in terms of wheel-chair use, though that must have been when the antique mahogany sideboard/display furniture currently in pride of place in the hall was elsewhere in this most accommodating home.

Guest WC/wet-room

As its owner had traded down from a larger and older home, he brought an array of fine and antique furniture, pictures and artworks which have made themselves right at home in the 2007-built, C1 BER rated modern home, and it all looks right at home with more modern pieces, glass and colourful rugs and objets d’art, some ‘curated,’ other of deep, sentimental value.

“Even though I came from an old house, my old furniture fitted perfectly into the new,” he says of what now, it transpires, was just shy of a decade of ‘passing through’, en route to a new life chapter. “Initially, I thought I would be here for the rest of my days but life changes and it’s now onto a new life and new beginnings,” observes the mere 50-something year old.

Sun spot, one of two gardens at No 15

Thoughts now on the time here? Well, having been involved in the years’ long renovation of his last 100+ years three-storey period property he says there are obvious and simple, things like low running costs, and easy maintenance, in a house which heats up quickly, with options including gas central heating and a neat, integrated fireplace in the living space.

The two gardens are a boon, the enclosed ‘sun-trap’ one one to the south is used more than the other one, with patio and immaculate landscaping (€100 per annum covers the main garden upkeep in many Belfield homes via Sheehans). He adds that there’s a real neighbourly feel, plus dedicated parking spaces, and external side access to the gardens and off-street storage for bins etc.

Lodge-like look is deceiving

Every service is to hand, within a walk, from a public park across the road at Ballinlough with tennis courts and sports hall, to playing pitches, swimming pool off the Douglas Road and the Marina’s in the other direction: add then cafes and bars, the local garage for daily essentials, along with a post office, credit union, O’Driscolls supermarket and more, all on a bus route, or a walk ‘on the flat’ to the city centre. “It’s just so convenient,” The Nook’s departing vendor rightly appreciates. VERDICT: Belfield Abbey has had some recent very strong resale results, the latest being an upgraded three-storey home making circa €600,000: this is a far more affordable entree for a ‘right-sizing’ home hunter.