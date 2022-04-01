Latest Maryborough Hill listing called Clonard may top the most recent €1m+ sale results given its quality

|
Maryborough Hill, Douglas, Cork
|
€1.2 million
|
Size
|
370 sq m (4,000 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
5
|
Bathrooms
|
5
|
BER
|
B3
Well, some 16 years later, the hill is still there, as sought-after an address today as it was then.
But, Brenwood is gone a-way, replaced on its grounds (said to have been two-thirds of an acre back in ’06) supplanted by not one, but two far larger private homes, one of which is now for sale, enviably filled with art, artefacts, and admirable craftsmanship.
Don’t be in any way fooled by its almost discrete external appearance, tucked away on a screened site at the start of this hill: access is at Maryborough Avenue, just inside the entrance to Lime Trees and thus safely off the main hill/road as it starts rising out of Douglas village, all in a hinterland where €1m+ sales are back on form.
No 13 was a super-swift sale within Maryborough Orchard via agents DNG Creedon (the rumour mill says it was picked up almost sight unseen by a buyer based overseas!) making just shy of a near neighbour No 15 in the same gated enclave which is shown at is shown at €1.294 million (via Savills) at the start of ’21.
The chances of Cohalan Downing’s Clonard topping all three of those already heady sums when it sells is pretty good. Its sales momentum will be helped by the fact it’s spacious, quietly luxurious, and is a one-off, on excellent grounds, laid out day-one to a plan by celebrity gardener Diarmaid Gavin, but nicely toned down a notch or two from the sort of designs Mr Gavin was known for in the mid-2000s.
The couple pretty much designed it themselves, and it was delivered by builder Jim Butler, who’d done a previous home for them and who had proven his chops.
Connecting the levels, it raised the bar in its own right as a piece of workmanship in wood: there’s a turned column around which the steps seem to pivot that’s on a par with any of the carvings, sculptures or artpieces adorning the walls.
It’s one of the vendor’s favourite spaces to sit at and into, read or just to look out over the garden, by a patio, with a tall, stone water feature to the side and with a new, low and curving cedar batten fence recently installed and still aromatic in its planed timber freshness.
Another fireplace (also a piece by makers Chesney) features in the dining room, with an eye-catching, almost trompe l’oeil wallpaper looking for all the world like slightly weathered zinc corrugated steel, practically a shimmering 3D effect. Given its provenance — it was sourced from Osborne & Little at London’s Chelsea Harbour Design Centre — it might have been cheaper to do it in actual galvanised metal!
Next up on the circular tour (the large double doors allow open-plan or more cellular use of the rooms) is the kitchen/breakfast room with family living too where there’s a rounded Hwam wood-burning stove, plus garden access.
Rounding out the ground floor’s smart layout (Ah! the luxury of abundant space) is a utility room, and guest WC, and flooring’s primarily a mix of marble, and walnut, with pressurised underfloor heating with individual temp zones for each room/area. Above, on the first floor (Ducon slab for soundproofing, fire safety, thermal efficiency etc) are pressurised radiator heaters, again with individual temp zones, and Clonard has, in fact two separate boilers which add to energy efficiency.
Apart from the built-ins in individual bedrooms, one side corridor has a banked wall of wardrobe storage, whilst above, in the property’s two pitched roofs sections either side of the central link with all of its glazing, are large, floored attics for additional storage, with pull-down Stira access.
Windows and doors throughout are by Danish firm Protech, sourced via Classic Windows, and the front doors, very large doubles, are by the same firm, while glass is toughened, and high-efficiency.
Right now pride of place for Clonard’s first sale viewings is a mature magnolia, by a curved patio section next to a feature waterfall, with ferns growing in a limestone wall by a seating area.
Some of the house’s external walls are in sharply cut and dry-stone looking Valencia stone, sourced from the quarry on the Kerry island, while the crisply detailed cedarwood fence was sourced from specialist suppliers Adanack, in Tralee, making for another Kerry supply-chain connection to a house that wears its owners’ travels deeply — just witness the animal horns from Africa, on display, including South African Oryx, wildebeest and hartebeest. Killarney stag antlers are all that’s missing now?