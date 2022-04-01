Hello old stocks: Blackrock Road bank branch for petty cash, €350k, or detached house around the corner for €830k

|
Beaumont Drive/Blackrock, Cork
|
€830,000 house/€350,000 ex-bank
|
Size
|
125 sq m/1,335 sq ft (house)
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
F
If he ever needed ammunition for his personification of Cork’s most venal property and location snob, the detail that the Blackrock suburb — reputedly home to his €5.2m mansion — has a proven two dozen-plus €1m property sales should add extra padding to Reggie’s chaise longue posture.
It’s almost appropriate that Reggie’s creator Fitzpatrick is going to make money while sitting down and sounding off: but, in the real world, even a sell-out run at the c400-seat venue mightn’t be enough to enrich the man behind the mask to afford an actual house on the Blackrock Road.
As An Evening with Reggie kicks off, there are two, fresh-to-market arrivals that might whet the property appetites of Blackrock Road home hunters: one’s a banker, the other’s an actual bank.
Just launched with a €350,000 AMV - less than the price of a three-bed semi-d locally - is the former AIB bank branch right on the Blackrock Road, in the heart of Ballintemple, carrying the modest-soundig address No 31 The Cottages. It’s for sale for the bank with agents Lisney, who expect it to go back to residential usage: with a back garden that’s 50m long, it might even have development potential?
“Put this house, with its huge back garden, around the corner on the main Blackrock Road, and you’d be starting it off with a €1m-plus figure in the price guide,” Ms O’Mahony notes practically.
No 37 had been the long-time home of the Bowles family (and Meyler grandchildren), known locally and nationally across swimming and soccer sports codes, and it featured in these pages back in July 2021, and after a 1970s extension that semi-d was c 1,400 sq ft.
Fully detached and L-shaped, Joievilla is dated to 1946, and has itself been home to a family for several decades, and has moved a bit with the times, with its kitchen and bathroom upgraded some years back, and windows have been replaced, with sash style frames in a number of instances.
It has two good reception rooms, and lots of original-era features too such as fireplaces, but these probably help pin a disappointing F Ber to the standalone two-storey detached property, with a mature (and currently shedding) magnolia in the front garden.
Yet, given the address and location, with west-aspected super-long back garden, others with sufficient sums to splash about will be itching to buy, wrap with cosying insulation, and go larger with a build-on, creating a sheltering embrace to the sunny rear as some of the neighbours have already done to good effect.