Whoever said suburbia was an uninspiring neighbourhood of uniform homes and closely-mowed lawns where drama rarely happens should delve into the history of Model Farm Road where, once upon a time, a 12-year-old boy drove himself to primary school in Glasheen.

When that schoolboy grew up he married a woman who spotted her dream home in a magazine and went on to build a replica in a cul-de-sac off Model Farm Road.

There were eight sites on offer at the time, each for sale individually, and she chose the one with the best aspect, No 8 Birchley, where the rear garden faced south west and where mature trees formed a natural boundary.

The same woman came from a family with innate good taste and style, as showcased by her sister Adrienne Ring, fashion muse and 1960s household name, a supermodel before the term was coined.

The man she married — the schoolboy driver — had largely grown up on Model Farm Road, where his mother was a poultry instructress and his grandparents ran a farm where Rossbrook and Riverside Farm are now located. His family was also involved in the wool trade and still are to this day — the business dates back to 1860. The woman had long harboured a dream of building her own Georgian home and her daughter describes how she “fell in love with a house she saw in a magazine, Country Homes or the like”.

Having chosen the home design, she now needed a site and initially she and her husband considered building on his family’s site, Clover Field.

They opted instead for leafier Birchley, as it was at the time a green belt “and more worthy of a great house”. They sold off Clover Field, where a tree planted by the family still stands on the west side of the site, now home to Melbourne Business Park, and the dream home was built further west along Model Farm Road.

The couple hired architect Ray Heffernan and builder Tim Lawton and the 277 sq m property was completed in 1988. The woman was “by all accounts on site every single day” driving the project forward, according to Lawrence Sweeney of Savills, who is handling the sale of No 8 which has just come to market.

“It was her pride and joy and her dream was for a neo-Georgian home and I think she achieved that look, with its pillars and classical symmetry, and the window shape and ceiling heights,” says Mr Sweeney, who is guiding No 8 at €1.275m.

It’s a big solid block of a home on three-quarters of an acre, with two-thirds of that out the back, where it is split over two levels. Immediately to the rear is a large patio area, making the most of the south-westerly aspect, and at a level below, down a series of steps cut through a gravel bank, is a huge expanse of lawn. In fact, the patio was built up using the ruins of an old cottage that used to stand on the site, and it has a lovely

elevation over the back lawn.

Mr Sweeney expects the main interest to come from families looking to trade up but feels there is also a possibility of developer interest given the site size, and as houses are in demand in the area, and opportunities to buy are few.

As per last weekend’s Property in a feature on Slane Lodge, also for sale on Model Farm Road for €800,000, close to a dozen properties have sold above the €1m mark on Model Farm Road since 2010.

“There’s a chance a developer might look at getting a few homes in there, subject to planning permission,” Mr Sweeney says, although his gut tells him it will continue to be a family home “probably a young family who want to get 20/30/40 years out of it”.

Although the house is only just up for sale, he’s already had queries from abroad, and from Dublin and Cork, from expats, and also people who relocated here prior to or during the pandemic and who have been on the lookout for a quality home.

“Interest from international buyers is a definite,” he says.

“We have people in our database looking for some time, and not too many homes at this level come up on Model Farm Road.”

This particular home has three reception rooms, a TV room, a dining room with doors to the rear patio, a large sitting room spanning front to back, a large utility, and a downstairs WC.

Upstairs, there are five bedrooms, of which the main is ensuite. While the house itself is 277 sq m, the adjoining double garage is approximately 33 sq m/356 sq ft and Mr Sweeney says it could be used as a workshop/studio/home gym/home office.

In a highly-rated location which was countryside during the father’s time — he remembers being able to tell whose car was coming down Model Farm Road by the noise of the engine — it’s close to bustling Ballincollig and just 6km from Cork City centre.

It’s also on the right side of town for anyone working at Cork University Hospital/Munster Technological Institute/UCC, or anyone interested in playing golf at Muskerry (the couple at No 8 were longstanding members and both are former captains).

Mr Sweeney says while No 8 needs updating, it is nonetheless a “fantastic home, ideal for raising a family in a wonderful neighbourhood”.

VERDICT: There is likely to be strong interest from well-heeled traders-up given the sought-after location, and overseas buyers are expected in the mix too.