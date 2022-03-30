No Great House Revival needed at this Cork harbour home near TV show's classic episode

SINCE No 4 Riverview Place go built back in 2006, constructed alongside an existing end-of-terrace period home No 3, the area has been on the up and up – despite price dips, post-Celtic Tiger Crash.

One by one, and bit by bit, there are improvements being made in the typically Victorian-era houses and some Georgian ones too, at this Glenbrook address, elevated, with Lee views, between Passage West and Monkstown in Cork harbour’s middle reaches.

Lee vista from Riverview, Glenbrook

Most notable of late is the nearby Victorian original painstakingly restored by Tipperary man Rob Hennessey and which made such great television Sunday night in the heart-warming first episode of Great House Revival and which so-wowed architect Hugh Wallace.

Renovation triumph: Rob Hennessey at his Glenbrook home. Picture: Joe McCallion

No tall order of work needed at No 4

When No 4 was delivered as a ‘newbie’ among older housing stock, its developer/builder decided to match its proportion to those of No 3, and he also added large apex windows up the very top of both nos 3 and 4, marking them out as quite a bit different – but creating valuable viewpoint eyries at the properties' pinnacle along the way.

Both have sold since, with No 4 selling most recently, back in 2019 with the Price Register showing it making €303,500 (it had had an AMV of €315,000,) while the same year the older/more original No 3 also sold, for a recorded €230,000.

No 4 was bought three years ago by a young couple, who did a series of upgrades and improvements, and who now have the energy to do another project and are aiming to trade-up and to buy another period home, says estate agent Jackie Cohalan of Cohalan Downing, who guides now at €395,000.

Apex window at 4 Riverview does exactly what it hints at - it gives river views par excellence

Since No 4 last sold the house next door, a detached 19th century beauty also beauty called Simla also came to market, and sold extremely well after a top-to-toe refurb.

Simla, a Glenbrook period gem made €715,000 last year

The 2,500 sq ft Simla had sold in 2018 for €425,000, went for sale in a far better state in 2021 with a €600,000 AMV quoted by Cohalan Downing’s Jackie Cohalan, and sold very swiftly for relocating owners for a recorded €715,000.

Now, a year later, Ms Cohalan has a different (and far more affordable) offer, with the same sort of views, and while it’s not a period original, and has little external grounds, it too is in walk-in condition, an important consideration in the current second-hand market where builds costs and labour shortages are such a well-publicised concern.

Period style, but C1 BER rated

At No 4 River View Terrace, the vendors “have made enormous improvements, including replacing the bathroom and en suite with all-new plumbing fixtures, units, tiling, panelling and more, along with new flooring on upper floors. They repainted inside and out, and insulated and floored attic the attic,” Ms Cohalan details of the improvements since, some of them done during Covid times.

Interior mixes period home proportions and modern comforts

As a result, the 2006-built home, with later additional spending and a high standard of décor “has all the benefits and charm of a period property but all the creature comforts of a new build,” she adds, of the BER C1-rated home, complete with high ceilings, and river vistas.

It has accommodation over three floors, with reception rooms at both ground and first floor levels (when previously on the market the first-floor room was touted as an optional fourth bedroom) and two of the three bedrooms are at the top level, one with en suite, with the main bathroom off a first-floor return.

Externally, No 4 has a front patio, small rear yard, and has parking adjacent for two cars, while the road between it and Simla has recently been resurfaced. Just on the other side of Simla, a pristine mid-terraced period home, No 2 Belgrave Place, came to market guiding €775,000, again after the benefit of rounds of cash injections.

Glenbrook glory

VERDICT: a very easy to keep, modern home comfortably settled into an increasingly regentrified Glenbrook setting, but families might rather more outdoor private space.