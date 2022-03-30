A seaside gem in Youghal for €495,000

|
Youghal, East Cork
|
€495,000
|
Size
|
248 sq m
|
Bedrooms
|
6
|
Bathrooms
|
6
|
BER
|
Exempt
PRIOR to the unforgiveable act of closing the rail line to Youghal, half the population of Cork City packed its golden Front Strand of a summer Sunday, everyone wishing they could stay forever in one of the glorious Victorian homes just yards from the beach.
When they died young, the house passed to their son who lived in it for 70 years, during which time he and his wife ran the B&B, modernising it over the years, adding ensuites to each bedroom, replacing the roof, restoring gorgeous old floorboards. It did well, proving particularly popular with French and German visitors.
The business ran until 2009 when the husband’s ill health took its toll and they decided to call it a day. Sadly, he passed away two years ago and now, after 41 years, the woman of the house is ready to move on.