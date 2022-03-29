Limerick or Glengarriff: Four family homes on the Spring market

The picturesque harbour village of Glengariff in West Cork, always popular with holidaymakers, is now attracting increasing numbers of buyers who want to retire to the coast or work from home there.

Olivia Hanafin of Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill believes that this three-bed detached house at 3 Reenmeen Woods would make an ideal purchase for either of these types of buyers.

Architect designed, it’s an attractive looking Victorian-style house which has gable frontage and a large bay window at the front.

“It’s the last house left in a development which was built around 2006,’’ says Ms Hanafin, explaining that the property which has remained empty since the recession has now been fitted out and finished.

On the market with a guide of €395,000, it offers close to 1,200 sq ft of living space. Finished with modern kitchen units and timber flooring, it has high-speed broadband and according to Ms Hanafin is in excellent condition.

Situated on an elevated site around 1 km outside Glengariff village, it has views of surrounding woodland and is within a five-minute walk from the coast. If it weren’t for the woodland it might have views of Glengariff Harbour and Garnish Island.

Listing local amenities which include mooring facilities for boats, hillwalking opportunities on the Beara Way as well as shops, galleries and restaurants in the village, Ms Hanafin says she is expecting to show it to both holiday home hunters, relocators and downsizers.

VERDICT: Perfect for a buyer who wants a modern home and a West Cork lifestyle.

North Circular Road, Limerick city €515,000 Size 170 sq m (1,830 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 4 BER C1

Spacious houses on the North Circular Road in Limerick city tend to be expensive, sought-after and quite rare to the market.

"It’s one of the finest addresses in the city,’’ explains Brenda Mulcahy of Sherry FitzGerald Limerick who is seeking offers of €515,000 for 4 Eden Court, a three-bed detached house hidden away in a small cul de sac of detached properties off the North Circular Road.

While some of the most expensive properties in this area are period homes, this one is part of 1990s built development and has been comprehensively upgraded by current owners in recent years.

"It’s been fitted with triple glazed windows and has a converted attic which has an en suite bathroom and is being used by the owners as a fourth bedroom,’’ says Ms Mulcahy, adding that the house has over 1,800 sq ft of living space and is elegantly decorated and beautifully presented.

"The location is superb. It’s just a stone’s throw from a selection of primary and secondary schools including JFK, Salesians and Villiers while Limerick Lawn Tennis Club and Thomond Park are just minutes away”.

Interested viewers so far have included some well-heeled first-time buyers as well several relocating buyers.

"We are seeing buyers moving to Limerick from Dublin as well as some returning from abroad,’’ reveals Ms Mulcahy.

VERDICT: An attractive modern home with an enviable address.

Curracloe, Co Wexford €499,000 Size 160 sq m ( 1722 sq ft) Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 5 BER B3

The movie fame of Curracloe Beach — where Steven Spielberg staged the D Day landings in Saving Private Ryan — may well be playing a part in attracting new residents to the Wexford coast.

When Kehoe & Associates listed this modern four bed detached house at Glenbough, 3 km from the famous 11 km long beach , they were surprised with the response.

“We are getting a lot of interest from Europeans and have viewing requests from some Danes, a German and a Lithuanian as well as buyers from Dublin,” reveals auctioneer Catriona Murphy.

All of the people making enquiries are thinking about becoming permanent residents in the area, says Ms Murphy who believes that Curracloe beach’s appearance in the 2015 movie Brooklyn has increased the area’s international fame.

Guiding at €499,000, this is a distinctive 2006-built four-bed property with 1,722 sq ft of living space. Contemporary looking, with a partially timber clad exterior, it has a large first-floor balcony with countryside and woodland views. Ms Murphy says the half-acre garden offers space to grow vegetables while the locality offers opportunities for hiking, walking, surfing, swimming and horse riding on the beach.

For buyers with thoughts of working from home, the house has fibre broadband and a ground floor bedroom which is already being used as an office.

Located 1 km from Curracloe village, it’s 10 km from Wexford town.

VERDICT: Perfect for a work-life balance involving lots of beach trips.

Kinvara, Co Galway €450,000 Size 164 sq m ( 1,765 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 3 BER B2

Seaside living looks stylish and contemporary at 19 Bothar na Mias in Kinvara village near the Galway coast.

End of terrace in a row of five – it’s a highly glazed, B2 rated energy efficient three-bed home that includes a charging port for an electric car and has photovoltaic solar panels which feed into the electrical system.

Located within a 10-minute walk from the village and the pier, the house is new to the market with a guide of €450,000.

Purchased new by the owners in 2016, it has 1,765 sq ft of living space and is tastefully decorated and ultra-modern.

Selling agents Farrell auctioneers say this is an impressive family home that could prove attractive to buyers thinking of commuting from Galway (30km) or Limerick (76km) as well as to people planning to relocate to be near the sea.

“Kinvara is a lively picturesque village with a range of amenities and it offers instant access to a selection of beaches dotted along the Wild Atlantic Way,’’ observes auctioneer Colm Farrell.

Features in the house include Italian porcelain tiling in the main living area and a contemporary fitted kitchen with a marble-topped island. There’s ample space for a buyer to work from home since the property has two reception rooms and three bedrooms, including one which is now being used as an office.

VERDICT: An opportunity for stylish coastal living.