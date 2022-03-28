Starter Homes: Coastal cottage for €220,000 proving a hit with all kinds of buyers

WHO wouldn’t want to spend their days or summers in a cute cottage on the Kerry coast with views of Tralee Bay and the Magharee islands?

Paul Stephenson of Sherry FitzGerald Stephenson Crean says all kinds of buyers are showing an interest in the charming two-bed property which is located at Glenderry, 4km from Ballyheigue Beach, and has a guide of €220,000.

“Demand for coastal properties is higher than it’s ever been — we are seeing overseas buyers, holiday home buyers, retirees and people looking to live near the sea and work from home,” says Mr Stephenson, adding that this is an owner-occupied 2001-built property which has recently been renovated.

Painted a distinctive shade of tarragon green on the outside, the cottage is attractively decorated on the inside. Accommodation includes an open plan sitting room/ dining room and a kitchenette with bright blue units. There’s also a small utility space, a shower room and two bedrooms, one en suite. The owners have put in smart lighting and CCTV and also floored the attic which has a Velux window and is used for storage.

The cottage is on a large sloping site and has terraced gardens with raised beds, a small greenhouse and plenty of daffodils. Situated on a slightly elevated site on the coastal road to Kerry Head, it has views across to Dingle Peninsula.

VERDICT: A cute modern cottage on the Kerry coast with sea views and an affordable guide.

Cloyne, Co Cork €260,000 Size 103 sq m (1,109 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 3 BER B3

SINCE buying their three-bed semi-detached home when it was newly built in 2006, the owners of 10 The Green, Lus an Ime in Cloyne have taken care of it beautifully.

“It’s like a show house,” says Clare Fox of Sherry FitzGerald O’Donovan noting that the owners have decorated it stylishly, upgraded the kitchen and put in a jacuzzi bath. New to market with a guide of €260,000, it’s a spacious property with a little over 1,100sq ft of accommodation spread over three floors. “It also has a chalet type outbuilding which is used as an office,” reveals Ms Fox.

At the front, there’s a modern laminate-floored living room with a stove, and a mostly grey colour scheme and, to the rear, a tiled kitchen diner with grey units. The ground floor also has a utility room and a guest WC.

Upstairs on the first floor there is a bathroom with a jacuzzi bath and two bedrooms — a double at the rear and a single at the front. The top floor has a spacious master bedroom with fitted wardrobes, a built-in dresser, and an en suite.

The house has parking at the front and a good-sized back garden with a large steel storage shed as well as a timber chalet used as an office. Outside the kitchen, there’s a patio enclosed by a low wall with built-in seating.

Located at the end of a cul de sac, the property is around1km from local shops and 9 km from Midleton. “It’s just a 10-minute drive from beaches and seashore walks on the East Cork coastline,” reveals Ms Fox.

VERDICT: Attractive and affordable enough to tempt young buyers to move out from the city or from Midleton.

Tower village, Co Cork €250,000 Size 64sq m (689sq ft) Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 1 BER F

THE €250,000 guide price on this two-bed bungalow at Model Village in Tower is, according to Michael Downey of ERA Downey McCarthy auctioneers, going to look very attractive to first-time buyers.

San Remo — a 1960s property which is well kept but in need of an energy efficiency upgrade — could, Mr Downey believes, also appeal to downsizers.

Offering just 689sq ft of living space, the bungalow has a large garden with workshop/garage. “It’s in a quiet and tranquil location but is just a five-minute walk from shops in Tower village and a five minute drive from Blarney,’’ says Mr Downey.

VERDICT: An affordable property in a popular spot.

Castlemartyr, Co Cork €210,000 Size 93sq m (1,000sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 3 BER C1

€210,000 OFFERS of €210,000 are being sought for this three-bed mid-terrace house at 10 Elm Grove, Gort an Oir in Castlemartyr. Kyle Kennedy of Hegarty Properties says the 2005-built property is modern and well kept, has 1,000sq ft of living space and is perfect for a first time buyer.

“It’s just a short stroll from amenities in Castlemarty, a 10-minute drive from Midleton and it is also within easy reach of numerous beaches and scenic coastal walkways,’’ says Mr Kennedy.

VERDICT: Offers good space for its guide.