A WHOLE lot of garden and a whole lot of house are on offer at Inglebrook, and with the kids that were reared there now settled elsewhere, its owners are relocating too to be close to them.

They’re heading towards the Pale, leaving behind the countryside village of Farran and a 1,500 sq ft home sat on half an acre.

Inglebrook was built for this family in 1985 and Sherry FitzGerald selling agent Norma Healy says it’s been a very happy home that will appeal to buyers keen to trade out from a housing estate in the city to a detached quasi-rural home. While Farran is a pastoral setting, it’s still just a 20 minute drive to Cork city and just eight minutes from bustling Ballincollig.

“It’s ideally located for anyone who wants out of the city but still wants to be able to reach it without too much bother,” Ms Healy says.

The gardens at Inglebrook are extensive and well-kept. There’s a great swathe of lawn to the rear, overlooked by a paved patio area and also a timber deck. The occupants clearly enjoyed the outdoors and when weather kept them indoors, they still had the sunroom to sit in, with plenty of light coming through its perspex roof. A garage at the opposite end of the house to the sunroom offers plenty of storage (as does a large garden shed). The garage can be accessed just off the bathroom in the main house, and it has an upstairs, so Ms Healy says there is potential there to add another room, with planning permission.

Indoors has a good run of accommodation, with a couple of interconnected rooms, including the kitchen, living room and sitting room. Double doors lead from the sitting room to the rear patio.

All four bedrooms are doubles, one is on the ground floor, where there is also a guest WC and a utility room. The main bathroom is on the first floor.

The house probably needs an upgrade, but is in good order. Ms Healy, who is guiding at €465,000, expects interest from families looking to trade up and also from first time buyers.

She says the area is terrific for families, close to Farran Woods and the National Rowing Centre (take note families whose kids are keen to follow in the footsteps of the O’Donovan brothers).

There’s a purpose-built Montessori school close by too and some retail in the village.

VERDICT: No question of being stuck for space at this property. although it wouldt benefit from a re-arranged layout and an upgrade. Terrific size gardens and lovely countryside views.