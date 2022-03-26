First time buyers could find salvation at €330,000 Turners Cross home

No 9 Congress Road has already been extended and has permission to do even more
9 Congress Road, Turners Cross

Sat, 26 Mar, 2022 - 12:00
Catherine Shanahan

Turners Cross, Cork city

€330,000

Size

101 sq m (1087 sq ft)

Bedrooms

3

Bathrooms

2

BER

E2

A VERY nice prospect on Congress Road, No 9 has already gained a rear extension which transformed a very small kitchen into a decent, workable space. A second reception room was added in the process.

Kitchen at Congress Road
Kitchen at Congress Road

 It comes to market now with even more possibilities - full planning permission to add two storeys to the rear.

Entrance hall
Entrance hall

It's been a solid family home for the past number of years and those owners were responsible for the increase in space. They are trading up now and relocating, freeing up No 9 for new owners for whom 101 sq m may be more than sufficient. If not, they can plough right ahead and extend.

In the meantime, they will have a living room and a TV room to choose from downstairs, as well as a contemporary kitchen diner.

Living room 
Living room 

TV/playroom
TV/playroom

Kitchen diner
Kitchen diner

 Both bathrooms in No 9 are downstairs too, so if new owners go ahead with a two-storey extension, an upstairs bathroom is a likely priority.

Bedroom
Bedroom

A well-presented terraced three-bed, No 9 has quite a lot going for it. It's location is ideal for city living - it's a 10 minute stroll to the city centre - so you don't need to own a car, but if you do, there's off-street parking, enough room for two cars on the gravel drive.

To the rear, the garden is fully enclosed and subdivided between a patio and a low maintenance, artificial grass area. 

Rear garden
Rear garden

There's also a garden shed. 

Whoever buys might decide to do away with the garden shed and create a more coherent space.

Congress Road is in Turners Cross where there's a good selection of retail, schools, bus stops and parks.

Johnny O'Flynn of Sherry FitzGerald is the selling agent and with a guide price of €330,000, he says No 9 is attracting first time buyers. There are also "a few traders up" in the mix. Viewings are just getting started and Mr O'Flynn is predicting a busy couple of weeks.

The last time No 9 came to market was in 2014, according to the Property Price Register, which records a sale price of €135,000. Much work has been done in the interim, including the extension

VERDICT: Should fly given presentation and location. 

