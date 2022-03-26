A sun terrace, sunken lounge, and lots of glass, add class at €465,00 Maryborough Woods home

“We put most of the house into a skip,” says the owner of No 11 Ryecroft who says it was in rag order when they bought it in 2017.

It had been rented out by the previous owner for the bones of a decade and very little, if anything, was done to it during that time.

“It was on the market for a bit and no-one was buying it. It had a back garden that looked like a ski slope, it was so steep and useless. So we put in an offer.”

The offer went in because the buyer was savvy enough to see the potential. Besides, it was in a great location, in Maryborough Woods, about 10 minutes from Douglas Village.

They bought the house for €340,000, and handed the keys immediately to a Polish builder.

11 Ryecroft Maryborough Woods, Cork

“We had everything planned. As soon as we got the keys, the builder was in. We stripped out skirting boards, flooring, doors. We extended at the rear. We put in underfloor heating. We removed a stud wall in the main bedroom and extended it and made the box room into a walk-in wardrobe.

“We did it all in three months, on budget and on time. The builder did a fantastic job.”

The builder also did the “ski-slope” garden, transforming it into a stepped terrace, with two separate patio areas, one immediately to the rear, the other at the bottom of the garden, with gravel beds in between.

Transformed rear garden at No 11

The higher patio is the perfect sunbathing spot while the lower, more sheltered terrace is the favoured dining area.

11 Ryecroft Maryborough Woods, Cork

The pièce de résistance though is unquestionably the rear extension, designed to maximize No 11’s south westerly aspect, and it's understandably the owner's pride and joy.

“The back room, without question, is my favourite spot in the house,” he says.

Sunken Lounge

He designed it himself, drawing inspiration from the best bits of friends’ extensions. With great attention to detail, he ensured floor boards in the sunken lounge were laid so that they run towards the outdoor terrace, pointing in the direction of the view. Because they are level with the terrace, it feels like the outdoor space is a continuation of the lounge, which it kind of is - living up to the billing of bringing the indoors outdoors and the outdoors in.

The owner was also keen to ensure there was nothing to impede the gorgeous view from the rear of their home, whether you were sitting in the kitchen or on the terrace.

Kitchen at Ryecroft

He rejected an early draft of the extension that showed a steel pole as an additional rear support.

"I didn’t want that. I wanted you to be able to walk into that room with nothing blocking the view. So we put in extra steel bracing instead,” he says.

They did a lot of work too to improve the energy rating, installing underfloor heating on the ground floor and "over-spec" radiators elsewhere and using smart home technology to avoid unnecessary waste.

The fireplace in the stylish sitting room to the front of the property was plastered over to eliminate the draft.

Living room at Ryecroft

Living room

They also did away with the bath in the main bathroom to create a more practical "wetroom".

Wetroom

The owner even went so far as to get a Section 5 exemption from Cork City Council when adding a lean-to-shed at the side of the property, to show he didn't need planning. It's clad with the same stone as the house and provides good storage for bikes and the like.

In all, about €60,000 was put into the almost 20-year old house and it's on the market now with Kevin Barry of Barry Auctioneers, who is guiding at €465,000.

He says it's a "fantastic family home" likely to appeal to traders-up, but also well-heeled first time buyers.

Mr Barry says Maryborough Woods is popular among young families for reasons that include good local amenities such as schools, shops and restaurants, as well as easy access to the South Link road network.

Of No 11 itself, he says it's in "show house condition", and overlooks a green at the front.

Accommodation downstairs, in addition to what's already outlined above, includes a utility room and guest WC. The main bedroom upstairs has an ensuite.

And while No 11 was originally a four-bed, the current owners decided the box room would serve them better as a walk-in wardrobe - although new owners might revert to a bedroom. The main bathroom is also upstairs, and there's a Stira to the attic.

No 11's owners are moving to be closer to family and are planning to relocate to a four-bed in Drakes Point, Crosshaven, built by the O'Flynn Group, and with plans "to do it all again", creating the same sort of open-plan, opened-up space that they've enjoyed for the past four years.

They will miss their neighbours in Ryecroft, the owner says, having formed good friendships during the pandemic in this quiet cul-de-sac of Maryborough Woods.

If he had his time again doing up No 11, the owner says there's nothing he would change, other than perhaps planting a wildflower garden to bring colour to the professionally landscaped rear gravel terrace - which gives new owners at least one thing to do, when they move in.

VERDICT: Rear extension adds a"Wow" factor to this expertly-done family home.