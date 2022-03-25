Selling a tech company allowed a couple to 'go large' on  their €1.75m south Cork family home: it's now  being sold after 20 years by the sea

|
Minane Bridge, South Cork
|
€1.75 million
|
Size
|
580 sq m (6,230 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
5
|
Bathrooms
|
7
|
BER
|
B2
A COASTAL Cork home, with the comfort and facilities of an upmarket hotel and spa, has come for sale with a vista spanning lighthouses from Ballycotton Island to the Old Head of Kinsale, and with the vastness of the Atlantic Ocean filling just about every frame, inside and outside.
They funded this build after successfully selling their family business for a multi-million euro sum, and their home ever since has been at Reagrove, near the sea at Minane Bridge/Nohoval, between Kinsale and Carrigaline, a half an hour commute to Cork city and airport. It pretty much has it all for a new family of occupants.
With a few minutes of beaches, coves and cliffs, elevated on good farmland with an option to buy on either six acres or 22 acres, it offers a very large home, over 6,000 sq ft of accommodation.
It has also hosted far bigger events and parties for the couple who made Minane Bridge the centre of their lives a quarter of a century ago on their return from Canada, with three sons in tow. It’s been their dream trade-up home, having had another smaller property over the hill, but they later jumped at the chance to build something quite spectacular, to their own template and tastes.
Meanwhile, a telescope or shipping movement apps track what’s coming into and out of Cork harbour from the oceans of the world, while one flight path approach to Cork Airport brings aircraft from all over Europe into the briefest of views above Reagrove as they approach over Oysterhaven, Nohoval, Robert’s Cove or Rocky Bay: this is the south Cork coastline stretch that pumps the heart of any returning Corkonians before landing with a thump on the plateau above Ballygarvan and the city itself.
It seems that just about everything thing, and every creature comfort, has been thought of, and anticipated at this Cork coastal eyrie: it’s even powered by an elaborate geothermal heating system, with a kilometre of pipes zig-zagging under its front lawns, meaning low running costs for an impressive B2 BER-graded home of this size, with all of its ancillary extras, such as the immaculate 7m by 5m heated swimming pool with counter-current pumps.
A rural neighbour, lower down the sloping stretch towards the sea, has a successful domestic windmill already as an example, and there’s more than enough land with the initial six acres to grow just about every food crop, herb and vegetable, to graze livestock, keep horses and pets, fowl or pigs.
Vendors Martin and Nancy Horan have leased out most of their lands over the years to a local farmer, and it’s as good for pasture and grazing and sileage as it is for tillage, with both prominent in the wider catchment: the very large Coveney family farm is a hill or two away, by Minane Bridge, and some nearby farms and barns are almost North American scale in size and presentation.
Behind the design and delivery of this almost ranch-like holding are Tipperary-born Martin Horan and Kilkenny native Nancy, who met decades back at a dance in Urlingford. They’ve reared three sons here, and started and sold several businesses along the way, each to considerable success.
BioTector has continued to grow significantly: Nancy still works part-time in its financial management. Their son David wrote a book, Getting the Chemistry Right in 2021, outlining how a family start-up can end up going global, and is already being used as a bit of business primer or guide by the IDA for other companies looking to take that ultimate lucrative scale and the sell-up step, say the couple with quiet pride.
Joint agents Trish Stokes and Michael Pigott rightly describe this Reagrove, Minane Bridge/Nohoval one-off (and then some) as a unique offer.
A small(er) home was planned at first but, when Irish Superior Safety Systems was selling so well,
For the hardier souls, there’s an ice plunge bath next, to it to alternate hot and cold extremes.
There’s a real embracing, courtyard feel to the house’s approach, with a U-shaped layout, and the entrance faces to the multi-purpose, quality-built stable block, while a mature olive tree appears to thrive in a raised central bed.
The energy-efficient/B2 rated extensive house was built via timber frame by Macroom-based company Cygnum, with a well-maintained wrap-around Iroko/teak deck under the overhanging eaves leading to a stone/tile-flagged patio by the all-glass garden room.
It’s a wide property, all-in, with all of the daytime rooms facing due south towards the sea, from the kitchen/dining room through the more formal dining core, and onto the main high-ceilinged living room with bespoke built-in display shelving (internal joinery and kitchen is by the likes of House of Coolmore and Glenline Kitchens).
All five bedrooms are en suite, with two apiece on either end of the U-shaped structure, with in-between rooms including the reception/hall with gas insert fireplace in a stone hearth under a spalted oak mantle. A reading room/link corridor is on the other side, facing the paved courtyard, also leading to the gym, secure pool area, garage and plant room/workshed.
Now preparing to move out, the vendors have their own, different favourite ‘red dot’ spots in their home. For Nancy, it’s the kitchen, which has a built-in home office concealed behind bi-fold doors and two large back-up rooms/pantry utility off a back corridor to keep the actual kitchen as clear as possible. And, for Martin, it’s the all-singing, all-dancing glazed garden room.