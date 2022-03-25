Selling a tech company allowed a couple to 'go large' on  their €1.75m south Cork family home: it's now  being sold after 20 years by the sea

A COASTAL Cork home, with the comfort and facilities of an upmarket hotel and spa, has come for sale with a vista spanning lighthouses from Ballycotton Island to the Old Head of Kinsale, and with the vastness of the Atlantic Ocean filling just about every frame, inside and outside.

Reagrove home has it all, in spades

Dating to 2000, it was built with an evident ‘no expense spared’ ethos by an entrepreneurial Irish couple, Martin and Nancy Horan, who’d re-established roots back home in Ireland after many years in Canada.

They funded this build after successfully selling their family business for a multi-million euro sum, and their home ever since has been at Reagrove, near the sea at Minane Bridge/Nohoval, between Kinsale and Carrigaline, a half an hour commute to Cork city and airport. It pretty much has it all for a new family of occupants.

Glazed garden room is a scene-stealer with opening walls and roof fins

Property, and pool, has geothermal ground-sourced heating for 'affordable' running costs

With a few minutes of beaches, coves and cliffs, elevated on good farmland with an option to buy on either six acres or 22 acres, it offers a very large home, over 6,000 sq ft of accommodation.

This includes five bedrooms; an elevated ship’s bridge-like upper reception room and en suite bedroom, with a sweep of views of sea and shipping; an immaculate swimming pool and leisure centre with all the trimmings; an adaptable stable block with four stalls; immaculate and themed gardens; gazebo; other sit-out sweet spots, a glasshouse and commercial-grade grow tunnel and – piece de resistance – a glass garden room which absolutely came into its own during Covid-19 times.

That room, with fins on the roof which fan open and shut and swivel back, plus with sliding/disappearing glass walls which roll down from top half to bottom half for a fresh air blast or insulated cosying up in five-star resort comfort, is the crowning glory, mixing the best of indoor/outdoor downtime, and enabled extensive family and friends gatherings between the pandemic’s lockdowns in the utmost safety.

Lifestyle link

It has also hosted far bigger events and parties for the couple who made Minane Bridge the centre of their lives a quarter of a century ago on their return from Canada, with three sons in tow. It’s been their dream trade-up home, having had another smaller property over the hill, but they later jumped at the chance to build something quite spectacular, to their own template and tastes.

On a lengthy Sunday afternoon visit to view, and during a time-span when the weather ranged from pure sunshine to hailstones, it showed how with a panorama like this in the purview, you literally can see the weather coming, and its passing.

Top level room with views to the horizon

Meanwhile, a telescope or shipping movement apps track what’s coming into and out of Cork harbour from the oceans of the world, while one flight path approach to Cork Airport brings aircraft from all over Europe into the briefest of views above Reagrove as they approach over Oysterhaven, Nohoval, Robert’s Cove or Rocky Bay: this is the south Cork coastline stretch that pumps the heart of any returning Corkonians before landing with a thump on the plateau above Ballygarvan and the city itself.

It seems that just about everything thing, and every creature comfort, has been thought of, and anticipated at this Cork coastal eyrie: it’s even powered by an elaborate geothermal heating system, with a kilometre of pipes zig-zagging under its front lawns, meaning low running costs for an impressive B2 BER-graded home of this size, with all of its ancillary extras, such as the immaculate 7m by 5m heated swimming pool with counter-current pumps.

Mature grounds

Plans have been drawn up for a windmill in a distant field to the west given the abundance of wind by any coast, and this property has its own wells for water, and waste treatment facility, so the simple fitting of solar/PV panels (it’s set up for them already) would make this Reagrove property almost entirely self-sufficient, no mean aim given stirring post-pandemic and uncertain European war times.

Kitchen has hidden-away back up rooms

A rural neighbour, lower down the sloping stretch towards the sea, has a successful domestic windmill already as an example, and there’s more than enough land with the initial six acres to grow just about every food crop, herb and vegetable, to graze livestock, keep horses and pets, fowl or pigs.

Go the whole hog, and buy here on the full available 22 acres, and you can even grow grain as certain Government ministers are advising farmers given the troubles in Ukraine, Europe’s bread and cereal basket.

A section of the vegetable garden: there's also a polytunnel and acres of land, up to 22 acres in all

Joint selling agents for this Reagrove, Minane Bridge one-off rural and coastal homestead are Patricia Stokes, in Cork city, with Michael Pigott, who’s based in Carrigaline and who’s a Nohoval/Minane Bridge local: he’s equally charged at finding a new owner. who’ll be as integrated into the community as the vendors have been....!

They guide at €1.75 million for the mix on six acres and, at this sort of price level, if money isn’t any obstacle, most viewers/potential bidders will seek to get the additional 16 acres also in whatever way the negotiations progress.

Top land to hand

Vendors Martin and Nancy Horan have leased out most of their lands over the years to a local farmer, and it’s as good for pasture and grazing and sileage as it is for tillage, with both prominent in the wider catchment: the very large Coveney family farm is a hill or two away, by Minane Bridge, and some nearby farms and barns are almost North American scale in size and presentation.

Behind the design and delivery of this almost ranch-like holding are Tipperary-born Martin Horan and Kilkenny native Nancy, who met decades back at a dance in Urlingford. They’ve reared three sons here, and started and sold several businesses along the way, each to considerable success.

Main approach is off a quiet country back road above Nohoval, followed by a long secure approach avenue

The first good company sale was a couple of decades ago, Irish Superior Safety Systems, based in Ringaskiddy and which serviced Cork’s and indeed Ireland’s burgeoning pharma and tech sectors: it was acquired by Chubb over 20 years ago.

The second sale was an even bigger deal, a company called BioTector which pioneered very successful, compact on-site analysers for wastewater, treatment plants, pharma and dairy/agri sector companies. It was acquired by a major international player, Hach, after competitive interest from GE.

BioTector has continued to grow significantly: Nancy still works part-time in its financial management. Their son David wrote a book, Getting the Chemistry Right in 2021, outlining how a family start-up can end up going global, and is already being used as a bit of business primer or guide by the IDA for other companies looking to take that ultimate lucrative scale and the sell-up step, say the couple with quiet pride.

Leisure central

They are now selling, partly to downsize and partly to be close to younger generations and have bought a new home, off-market, near Fermoy where a son, David, and daughter-in-law Susan live (that couple featured in a Dermot Bannon episode, and again last Sunday night in the ‘Room to Improve Constructive Criticism’ end of series wrap-up, adding a contemporary wing and swimming pool to a period Fermoy three-store house.)

Overhanging eaves

Joint agents Trish Stokes and Michael Pigott rightly describe this Reagrove, Minane Bridge/Nohoval one-off (and then some) as a unique offer.

The initial design brief was to Clonakilty-based architect Michael Shanahan, who’d written the seminal Rural Design Guide for Cork County Council in the 1990s, and also coming on board later was another West Cork architect Patrick O’Sullivan to oversee delivery, with the Horan family brief being for a low-slung family home of scale.

The low-slung/bungalow design brief also found favour with Co Council planners, given the building’s setting almost at the top of a rising ridge of ground and its possible impact on views from land and sea, by day or when lit up at night.

Dining area is between the kitchen and living room

A small(er) home was planned at first but, when Irish Superior Safety Systems was selling so well,

the family ‘went larger’ given the funds flowing in, and this included the addition of the leisure wing with pool, sauna, gym and linking to a double garage for a real ‘family compound’ sort of secure set-up.

The pool has child-safety lock-up features; some hotels might be envious of the quality of its backup amenities such as the sauna, while alongside, outdoors, is a very large hot-tub, with a glass screen wall allowing the sea views to be savoured in some shelter from southerly winds.

Taking the plunge is no hardship

For the hardier souls, there’s an ice plunge bath next, to it to alternate hot and cold extremes.

Garden design and initial landscaping was by the noted Brian Cross, and after his death, ongoing design and alterations here were overseen by Peter Dowdall, with distinct garden sections, ranging from sunken gardens to raised ones, some with a Japanese feel, mixing with almost maze-like beech paths in stone and gravel. A double ditch ‘ha-ha’ of hawthorns and fuchsias bounds the extensive road frontage along a secondary road above Nohoval, giving extensive screening and privacy.

There are numerous seating areas, a gazebo and other features done by Cork landscaper and glasshouse supplier Chris Heffernan; statuary abounds too, there’s a sunken lavender bed centrepiece in the front lawn, and impressive stonemasonry walls throughout in Liscannor stone, including lining the approach avenue off the road, to a mid-way electric access gate.

Stable block by the sheltered courtyard: note the mature olive tree

There’s a real embracing, courtyard feel to the house’s approach, with a U-shaped layout, and the entrance faces to the multi-purpose, quality-built stable block, while a mature olive tree appears to thrive in a raised central bed.

There are two charge points for electric cars (there’s even an electric-powered large wheelbarrow for heavy garden duties!), whilst a double garage also acts as a store for cut and corded timber for the stoves plus a water filtration system.

Unsurprisingly, multiple storage options are to hand, inside and outside. There’s a pristine Victorian-looking glasshouse among raised herb and veg beds in one enclosed garden, whilst the separate, hidden polytunnel is in a discrete, more workmanlike section, immensely strong with curving supports the girth and strength of scaffolding poles.

The energy-efficient/B2 rated extensive house was built via timber frame by Macroom-based company Cygnum, with a well-maintained wrap-around Iroko/teak deck under the overhanging eaves leading to a stone/tile-flagged patio by the all-glass garden room.

Compound interest

As owner Martin Horan had just sold his first start-up company and had a bit of time on his hands, he effectively oversaw the year-long build process in the Millenium Year, to a very high and meticulous standard house with features like geothermal heating with heat recovery ventilation, Marvin windows, central vacuum, pumped and pressurised water system, mood lighting, shadow-gap skirting and architraves, wide plank oak floor and slick chrome sockets and switches.

Unsurprisingly, given Martin’s background, it’s got sophisticated safety features, fire detectors, alarm, CCTV and has its own back-up electricity generator, while the geothermal heat pump and HRV has been very recently upgraded and updated.

Long, low and lovely

It’s a wide property, all-in, with all of the daytime rooms facing due south towards the sea, from the kitchen/dining room through the more formal dining core, and onto the main high-ceilinged living room with bespoke built-in display shelving (internal joinery and kitchen is by the likes of House of Coolmore and Glenline Kitchens).

Pride of place is a large landscape and seascape painting of the panorama outside, seen from the house, by Cork artist Victor Richardson, and neighbours can date the painting by spotting whose houses are in the scene, and which ones came after it was completed.

It’s likely to get pride of place soon too, in Fermoy?

A bedroom with a view

All five bedrooms are en suite, with two apiece on either end of the U-shaped structure, with in-between rooms including the reception/hall with gas insert fireplace in a stone hearth under a spalted oak mantle. A reading room/link corridor is on the other side, facing the paved courtyard, also leading to the gym, secure pool area, garage and plant room/workshed.

Bedroom No 5 is up on a higher level, up a circular feature staircase, with bespoke ironwork by local forge craftmaster John Lehane seen here and elsewhere in artistic handrails and other wrought work.

It adjoins the property’s best vantage point, the upper deck or ship’s bridge room with extensive glazing, ideal as a den, work office/teenager/adult offspring’s quarters – it served one of the couple’s adult children during a lockdown period back in the familiar family home.

Red dot spot for owners

Now preparing to move out, the vendors have their own, different favourite ‘red dot’ spots in their home. For Nancy, it’s the kitchen, which has a built-in home office concealed behind bi-fold doors and two large back-up rooms/pantry utility off a back corridor to keep the actual kitchen as clear as possible. And, for Martin, it’s the all-singing, all-dancing glazed garden room.

That latter (pic, right) was added in 2019, imported from Turkey before Covid struck, and is akin to a facility you’d seen as some luxury sun spot resort’s poolside plaza.

Another red dot spot

Oh, and lemons to go with the ice in the gin and tonics? No problem: two lemon trees are just thriving in this ultimate indoor/outdoor room, with its moving glass screen and retractable roof.

VERDICT: The past year has seen Carrigaline, Crosshaven and the bays notch up some expectional €1m+ sales, and Kinsale has €1m+ and multi-million euro sales, seemingly at the drop of a hat. Now, the half-way point between them, Reagrove, Minane Bridge, is bidding to join those clubby, exclusive neighbourhoods and sales, offering a whole lot more property as a trade-off for a more rural south county setting.