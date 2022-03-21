Starter Homes: Somewhere to drop your anchor for €279,000

A bar, a balcony and a boat being used as a planter are among some of the more interesting features at this renovated three-storey Victorian house on The Hill in Castletownroche.

Back on the market with a guide of €279,000 after the sale fell through, it’s a very substantial end of terrace property (over 2,000 sq ft) with a sizable garden at the side and rear.

Mark O’Keeffe of DNG Ryan says the five-bed house, which backs on to the stone walls of Castletownroche castle estate, probably dates from the late 1800s.

“It was bought and thoroughly renovated by the current owners in the 1990s, and is now in excellent condition,” he reveals.

At entrance level, accommodation includes a tiled room with a bar counter which is used for entertaining as well as a kitchen and a guest WC. In a single-storey section at the side, the property also has a living room with a stove and a set of double doors leading into a dining room which in turn opens on to a decked balcony.

The first floor has a bathroom and three bedrooms while the second floor has another two bedrooms. In the area underneath the balcony, there are three sheds.

Enclosed by high walls and in some places rock, there’s a private garden with some lawn, patios, gravelled areas, raised beds as well as a large shed and a fairy door.

Mr O’Keeffe, who already has an offer of €280,000, says the site offers development potential while the space in the house is excellent for family living.

“It’s close to all amenities in Castletownroche and is a 15-minute drive from both Mallow and Fermoy.’’

VERDICT: A very spacious home with some interesting extras.

Mount Oval, Cork €249,000 Size 78 sq m (840 sq ft) Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 2 BER C1

Highly affordable for a two-bed duplex in Mount Oval, No 111 Ardkeale is new to market with a guide of €249,000.

Glenn O’Connor of DNG Creedon says he’s been inundated with enquiries from first-time buyers and investors and that the first viewings on Monday and Tuesday are already booked out.

Built in 2002, the 840 sq ft property is owner-occupied and very well presented. "Since buying it two years ago the owner has put in new flooring and a stove and has also repainted all the rooms,’’ says Mr O’Connor.

Accommodation includes a spacious, timber-floored living room which has a bay window, built-in alcove units and a fireplace with a stove. A set of double doors lead into a kitchen diner at the rear which has modern cream units and another set of double doors which open onto a 14 ft long balcony. "The balcony is south-east facing and overlooks a green," reveals Mr O’Connor.

The lower level also has a guest WC while the upper one has a bathroom and two bedrooms – one at the front and one at the rear. In addition to its balcony, the apartment has one parking space.

Located in a cul de sac, the property is within a short walk from shops and amenities in Mount Oval village square and is around 3km from Douglas village.

On the Property Price Register, 111 Ardkeale shows as having sold for €260,000 in August 2020.

VERDICT: Expected to exceed its asking price.

Castlemartyr, Co Cork €195,000 €195,000 Size 73 sq m (785 sq ft) Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 2 BER C1

BOTH downsizers and young couples have been showing an interest in this two-bed terrace house at 18 Bridge Court, Bridgetown in Castlemartyr.

"The €195,000 guide price makes it very affordable for first-time buyers, especially as it includes appliances and some furniture," says Caoimhe O’Connor of CCM Property who already has an offer of €202,000.

Offering 785 sq ft of living space, the 2006 built property is located within a short walk from amenities. "It’s in very good condition and is just a 10-minute drive from Midleton, says Ms O’Connor.

VERDICT: Modern two-bed houses don’t get much more affordable.

Blackrock, Cork €265,000 Size 95 sq m ( 1,020 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 2 BER F

ALTHOUGH major renovation is required at St Mary’s on Upper Convent Road, its Blackrock location is very sought after and its garden is large and private.

Jim Coughlan, of James G Coughlan & Associates, says the three-bed end of terrace property has excellent potential and could be turned into a fine family home. “It’s just 400 metres from the Blackrock village and marina,’’ he says.

quoting a guide of €265,000 which he says represents great value for a property in this location.

The 1,020 sq ft property needs a complete overhaul and its large garden, which cannot be used for development, is also in need of TLC.

VERDICT: Properties in this location always attract attention