Luxury of choice at Cork's Lissadell: semi-d, or detached?

|
Maryborough Hill, Cork
|
€330,000
|
Size
|
96 sq m (1,030 sq f)
|
Bedrooms
|
3
|
Bathrooms
|
1
|
BER
|
D2
And, like its peer now on the property market in this development dating to the late 1970s and early 1980s, No 87 also has been upgraded and had money spent on it in more recent years.
That’s asking prices: what divides them by the time each is sold will be of some curiosity, as will be just how viewers and bidders may rate one versus the other.
However, the good news is that any disappointed underbidders on one may have the fall-back position or option of a ‘second bite of the cherry’, given that there’s a choice.
No 87’s vendors have been in situ for well over a decade, says agent Glenn O’Connor of DNG Creedon, and they improved it both inside and outside, having the back garden professionally landscaped a number of years back, including hard landscaping with old rail sleepers used both on the flat and vertically as divides between the patio and lawn.
There’s a front-to-back main reception room, used for dining at one end, while the kitchen/breakfast room is wider, with units at either side of a dividing breakfast bar, and units have walnut tops.