Luxury of choice at Cork's Lissadell: semi-d, or detached?

THERE will surely be a bit of comparing and contrasting going on up in Cork’s suburban Lissadell Estate, off Maryborough Hill — the arrival of No 20 for sale a few weeks back and which was in these pages last Saturday has now been followed by another, No 87.

And, like its peer now on the property market in this development dating to the late 1970s and early 1980s, No 87 also has been upgraded and had money spent on it in more recent years.

Landscaped back garden at 87 Lissadell

No 87 Lissadell is a three-bed detached family home with 96 sq metres or c 1,030 sq ft, and like No 20, also gets a D2 BER: each has a good aspect to their back gardens, westerly in No 87’s case, south-west in the instance of No 20.

There’s a difference in asking prices, though. No 20 which is an identically-sized home but which is semi-detached rather than fully detached launched at €309,000, and No 87 comes on with agent Glenn O’Connor at €330,000, €21k more.

That’s asking prices: what divides them by the time each is sold will be of some curiosity, as will be just how viewers and bidders may rate one versus the other.

No 20 Lissadell has well gone past its €330,00 AMV, and was under offer last week at 4335,000

Already, No 20 has gone well past its AMV to stand at an offer of €335,000 at the start of the Bank Holiday weekend, so it’s well out of the traps in terms of activity levels, albeit with a competitor now rounding on its heels.

However, the good news is that any disappointed underbidders on one may have the fall-back position or option of a ‘second bite of the cherry’, given that there’s a choice.

Kitchen at No 87

In any case, it’s been less than two years since the last resale at popular Lissadell.

No 66 came to market back in 2020, with a guide price of €315,000, and the Price Register shows it made €329,500 at the end of ’20 (No 89, near 87, shows on the Price Register at €305,000 in 2019, the first in Lisadell in some years to go over €300,000.

No 87’s vendors have been in situ for well over a decade, says agent Glenn O’Connor of DNG Creedon, and they improved it both inside and outside, having the back garden professionally landscaped a number of years back, including hard landscaping with old rail sleepers used both on the flat and vertically as divides between the patio and lawn.

What's in a name? Sligo's Lissadell, was associated with the Gore-Booth family in previous times. Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall visited in 2015.

There’s a recently fitted energy-efficient and draught-proof Palladio front door; insulation was improved too, there’s a new kitchen and a redone bathroom with metro-style tiling, as well as new bedroom built-ins, while the three-bed home has an overall feel of a more modern property than one already over 40 years of age, with a D2 BER.

There’s a front-to-back main reception room, used for dining at one end, while the kitchen/breakfast room is wider, with units at either side of a dividing breakfast bar, and units have walnut tops.

Sleepers at 87 Lissadell

Separately, there’s a playroom to the side.

VERDICT: Auctioneers and house vendors normally don’t like having other similar houses for sale at the same time as they are set to move on, but the current shortage of supply, and the strong market, in this case merely means there’ll be choice for home-hunters, with similarly sized and updated homes, one fully detached the other a semi-d as it links to its neighbour by the side, in a long-favoured suburban location.