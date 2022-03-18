Cast-away: €770k Lahinch home eyes up  TV's Smother set-piece, sea  and scenery

|
Lahinch, Co Clare
|
€770,000
|
Size
|
220 sq m (2,340 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
3
|
BER
|
B2
The hugely popular TV series Smother is set in and around Lahinch, and the period, restored mansion Moy House (pic, here) with its distinctive turret is almost a scene-stealing character in its own right in the show, which has just recently been green-lighted for a third series.
Moy House was built in the 1800s for Sir Augustine Fitzgerald, who had a 9,000 acre Clare estate, with his main residence at Newmarket on Fergus: Lahinch was his summer home base – a bit like how many of the coastal community’s subsequently-built private homes have also been used. The place traditionally has heaved in summer, and contracted in winters.
However, the success of the resort as a year-round surf destination (with surf school and proximity to monster waves off the Clare coast) had already lengthened the season, ever before the arrival of the global Covid-19 pandemic, and the work from home phenomenon has also seen many more individuals and families base themselves full-time on the west coast shoreline.
Set just above the main N67 as it wends its way into Lahinch from the Miltown Malbay road, it’s at a spot called Crag (or, Cregg) and is one of five quite substantial one-off houses, with ocean views to the west and south over Liscannor Bay, and with Moy House imperiously set on a height above a long stretch of sand and shingle beach, a few fields and a stream away over the N67.
Sherry Fitz’s Ms Kavangah describe this Crag-set home as representing “the epitome of luxury living, in a private enclave of only five properties, on a half-acre, elevated landscaped site and has the most amazing panoramic sea views to the front and countryside views to the rear.”
It was designed for its owners by West of Ireland-based architect Howard Konick, and the vendor’s brother Noel Keane gets and deserves credit for the above-spec feature internal joinery, in a range of hardwoods. Most notable are some Scots Pine ceiling beams, timber coving, oak doors and the open-tread walnut stairs, via his company Ennis Stairway, which leads to the main, first floor where this home’s main rooms all are set, in an upside-down layout to maximise views.
Above, much of the accommodation is quite open plan, about 40’ from end to end, with a feature keyhole-shaped fire surround with inset stove, access to a viewing balcony at the living end and there’s a tall, apex shaped section by the central kitchen with sitting spot for view soaking.
It gets a B2 BER, is in immaculate condition on an easy keep half acre site (lots of it is pea gravel) while alongside the main residence is a lofted, two-storey studio, about 58 sq m metres or over 600 sq ft, with power and plumbing: it could be ideal for guests, either family and friends of paying ones (?) or as a home office, with a short ten-second commute from door to door.
VERDICT: Great setting, aspect, and breathtaking views in an area forever to be associated with TV thriller hit Smother.