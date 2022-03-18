Crest the waves at Cork harbour's €530k Cobh Crescent classic

Visitors aboard cruise ships — due to make a welcome return from next month after a pandemic-induced two-year-hiatus — will spot the terrace as readily as nearby magnificent St Colman’s Cathedral, as they approach the seaport town.
Those lucky enough to live in The Crescent have ringside seats when it comes to harbour activity and a unique opportunity to witness history, such as the departure of the Titanic in April 1912, on its final, catastrophic voyage.
The story is of significance here because one of the 33-strong crew that was lost in the three-minute sinking of the ship was the father of the man who is now selling No 8 The Crescent, whom he only ever met once, between voyages. Bob O’Brien will celebrate his 80th birthday this year, as well as marking the 80th anniversary of the sinking of the Irish Pine and the loss of his father’s life.
“I remember them telling me that the Irish Pine sailed into Cobh once (prior to the Boston trip) and my mother, who was heavily pregnant with me at the time, ran out along the quays to wave my father off, and her aunt scolded her for doing so,” Bob says.
George’s tragic and untimely demise meant Bob’s mother had a very long widowhood — 63 years, as she lived to the ripe old age of 93 — and it also deprived him of siblings.
The pandemic made visits tricky though and he hasn’t been in No 8 since 2018. He has made the decision to sell, albeit it wasn’t an easy one.
Liz Hannon of English Auctioneers is handling the sale and she brings No 8 to market with an AMV of €530,000. She says The Crescent is modelled along the lines of the famous Royal Crescent in Bath (built in the 1700s), regarded as one of the finest examples of Georgian architecture anywhere in the UK. The Crescent in Cobh is far more modest in scale and composition but it does have a majestic sweep and the views are infinitely superior to what is on offer in Bath. Buildings of Ireland, a database of our architectural heritage, describes the houses as “elegantly proportioned, Italianate-style” and the terrace as “well-composed” making a “positive contribution” to the architectural heritage of Cobh.
No 8, a two-storey over basement home, has all the hallmarks of a period house — high ceilings, fine reception rooms, big bay windows, fireplaces, coving, original timber floors. It also has some of the drawbacks – it needs an upgrade, particularly the basement area, from where there is direct access to a private garden; the heating is electric; the kitchen needs an overhaul.
Those who buy into the terrace — there are 13 homes, 10 built in the mid 1800s, with three more added in the 1880s — tend to be families who stay for life, Ms Hannon says.
“You never know who will show up for these houses. The opportunity to buy doesn’t arise very often, but they are ideal for family.”