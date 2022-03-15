How to save money by preventing heat loss from your home

With all the talk of heat conservation along with the attendant rising energy costs, what can I do to reduce heat loss in my block built bungalow that was built in the 1980s. We replaced the original single glazed windows with double glazed ones around 20 years ago and had the walls pumped about 10 years ago. I hear a lot of talk these days about airtightness and wonder what steps I can make to improve matters. I am concerned that my attic is particularly cold when I enter it and question if this is “normal”?
Aidan Kereen, Waterford
Thank you for your question. Yes, I guess we are looking down the ‘barrel’ of a perfect storm now. With oil prices at ten-year highs, daily news of melting ice caps already elevated electrical and energy bills and the advent of electric vehicles, it is no wonder that we are now beginning to look at our ageing homes and wondering how they can be brought to align with this growing drive for efficiency.
Civil engineer Kieran McCarthy is founder, and design and build director with KMC Homes. He is a co-presenter of the RTÉ show Cheap Irish Homes.
