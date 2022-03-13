Harbour Views on tap at Cobh's Estuary Walk

Cobh, Co Cork €450,000 Size: 130 sq m (1400 sq ft) Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 3 BER: C3

THE view of the estuary – the clue is in its name – is a key feature of this well-presented family home, high above Cobh town.

A four-bed with a roomy kitchen diner (20’9x 11’3), it also has two reception rooms, one of which has French doors that open out towards that view.

Johanna Murphy of Johanna Murphy & Sons is the selling agent and she says houses here in Estuary Walk, in Ballynoe, rarely come up for sale.

No 2, a 1400 sq ft detached property, is on the market with a guide price of €450,000.

“It’s a sharp, bright, clean space with a nice westerly aspect and interest in it is very strong,” Ms Murphy says. The kind of buyer it’s attracting is those looking to upsize, from a three bed semi-d.

No 2 was home to a young family who are moving to the country and Ms Murphy says it’s an ideal family home, with a garden to the front and rear (south-east facing), where there’s a raised patio.

The family room – with French doors to the front– could be a home office/playroom/teen den. A sitting room has double doors to the open plan kitchen diner, which leads in turn to the utility.

There are sliding doors to the rear garden from the diner. And there's a guest WC.

Ms Murphy says the house has been “completely renovated to an extremely high standard”; that the main bathroom – with bay window - was extended before being renovated, with new en suite. A new front door was also recently installed.

VERDICT: Nicely done family home with fabulous views.