Baltimore, West CorkPrice: €395,000 Size 61sq m (657sq ft) Bedrooms 1 Bathrooms 1 BER

IMAGINE having outstanding, award-winning gardens in your back yard and not having to lift a finger to maintain them? That’s essentially the case at Glebe Lodge, the charming, original, mid-19th century gate lodge at the entrance to Glebe House.

Its owners can enjoy all the fringe benefits of living in close proximity to an extraordinarily talented gardener, without any of the backbreaking demands of maintaining five acres of flower, vegetable, and herb gardens.

Kate Cowhig, owner of the lodge, says Jean Perry, owner of Glebe House, is a “gardening genius... and we feel very privileged to be able to enjoy the benefits”.

Kate, known for her strong work ethic — she founded Kate Cowhig International Healthcare Recruitment and now works as a healthcare consultant — revamped Glebe Lodge thoroughly during lockdown and successfully rented it out on Airbnb, qualifying as a superhost, which means she lived up to the billing of what a good host should be.

The kitchen at Glebe Lodge

If an investor buys the lodge, they’ll have a ready-made Airbnb, with a gaggle of glowing reviews, and also the possibility of extending, given Kate was previously granted planning permission, when she applied to extend by 750 sq ft after buying the lodge in 2011. They didn’t proceed with the extension at the time and the permission has now lapsed, but a precedent has been set.

Local engineer Sharon Walsh designed the extension, which Kate says would have effectively doubled the lodge in size, with a courtyard at the centre.

In fact the lodge was at one time in the ownership of Jean Perry and her husband Peter, but she sold it in 2004 and used the money to set up the popular Glebe Cafe in the gardens, run by her daughters. Unfortunately the cafe closed during lockdown and has not yet reopened. The gardens remain open for the public to enjoy.

The lodge benefited from the lockdown, when Kate and her husband started renovations in 2019, doing most of the work themselves. They installed a new kitchen and bathroom, with underfloor heating in both.

New flooring was laid in the bedroom and a wood-burning stove was fitted in the living room.

They also got rid of a makeshift stairs to a mezzanine and put in a proper staircase, accessed via a doorway from the living room.

The mezzanine has room for a pullout bed or sofa or it could be used

as a study or play area for kids.

The ground-floor bedroom is generous and the vaulted ceilings in both living room and kitchen create a sense of space and light, with particularly lovely lighting in the kitchen, thanks to a heavily glazed ceiling.

Off the kitchen is a walled-in, sheltered garden, with lawn on one side and a gorgeous private courtyard patio, with a barbecue area, on the other side. Kate says the old walls mark where there was once a school in penal times, with old door lintels still visible.

An insulated pavilion-style shed in the back garden houses the utilities and garden furniture.

Kate says the location is ideal for a stroll (five minutes) into pretty-as-a-picture Baltimore village with its Michelin star dede restaurant, while Casey’s Hotel is practically next door.

Ferries to glorious Sherkin Island and Cape Clear are available at Baltimore Pier and there are several popular pubs, like Bushes and the revamped Algiers Inn.

Kate is selling up as part of a downsizing plan, which includes selling her full-time home, Abbey Farmhouse in Skibbereen, which featured in Property last year. She is swapping West Cork for East Cork and with a family member now living in London, she also wants more time on her hands for visits across the water rather than looking after an Airbnb.

Olivia Hanafin of Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill is guiding the 61 sq m lodge at €395,000 and the kind of buyer she is expecting is someone looking for a turnkey property to which “they can retreat and switch off”.

“I’d say it will be a couple looking for a bolthole in Baltimore. It has a glorious south-west facing garden with a lovely patio, just

perfect for eating out and barbecuing and entertaining. It’s a lovely entertainment spot.

“The cottage is pristine and it’s the perfect base from which to take maximum advantage of the attractions of West Cork”, she says, pointing to the cycleway to Lough Hyne and the walking trail to the Beacon.

VERDICT: A picture-perfect bolthole in a delightful West Cork setting. Likely to attract investors or couples looking to downsize and retire to coastal living.