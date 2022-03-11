A former fisherman's cottage in Ballycotton will strike a chord with music lovers - it's next door to Sea Church

At the heart of the coastal village, it has holiday home written all over it
A former fisherman's cottage in Ballycotton will strike a chord with music lovers - it's next door to Sea Church
Fri, 11 Mar, 2022 - 17:30
Catherine Shanahan

Ballycotton, East Cork 

€310,000

Size

84 sq m (904 sq ft)

Bedrooms

3

Bathrooms

2

BER

E1

WITH Ballycotton hitting the high notes – as luck would have it, right next door to the home featured here, in the reinvigorated Sea Church music venue – interest in the pretty East Cork coastal village is growing among wanna-be holiday-home owners.

Only gone on sale this week, the three-bed on Chapel Road has already attracted viewings from the Netherlands, with one potential Dutch buyer flying in for a look. UK parties are booked in to view and queries are also coming in from Dublin. The house, an 84 sq m, century-old, well-kept, centrally located former fisherman's cottage, is "one of very few properties for sale in the area", says selling agent Adrianna Hegarty of Hegarty Properties, who is guiding at €310,000.

This particular house is compact, with a small back yard rather than a garden. Ms Hegarty says it has “superb coastal views” with potential for even greater enjoyment if the living accommodation was flipped to put bedrooms downstairs. There's already one ensuite  bedroom on the ground floor. 

There’s scope too, she says, to do a small rear extension – Ms Hegarty suggests a two-storey add-on to replace the existing flat roofed one, with plenty glazing to take in southerly, seaward views.

In the heart of the village, the detached home is the nearest property to Sea Church, which is enjoying considerable success as a live music venue. Ballycotton has excellent coastal walks and dining options.

VERDICT: Terrific holiday home potential in an village favoured by holiday makers, whose star continues to rise

More in this section

West Cork island sales have been ringing in millions, but you can bag Middle Calf for €750,000 (and it comes with a herd of Kerry Bog Ponies) West Cork island sales have been ringing in millions, but you can bag Middle Calf for €750,000 (and it comes with a herd of Kerry Bog Ponies)
Starter Homes: Páirc yourself in Ballintemple for €330,000 Starter Homes: Páirc yourself in Ballintemple for €330,000
Happy couple signing mortgage contract while having meeting with real estate agent. Your complete guide to today's Irish mortgage market
<p>Not long on the market is 2 Knocklaun. The  St Luke's Cross, Cork Edwardian home is guided at €460,000 by Fiona Waldron of Auctioneera. Picture: John Roche</p>

'Luke' away now: Opportunity knocks at €460k Knocklaun in heart of Cork's St Luke's Cross area

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices