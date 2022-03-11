A former fisherman's cottage in Ballycotton will strike a chord with music lovers - it's next door to Sea Church

WITH Ballycotton hitting the high notes – as luck would have it, right next door to the home featured here, in the reinvigorated Sea Church music venue – interest in the pretty East Cork coastal village is growing among wanna-be holiday-home owners.

Only gone on sale this week, the three-bed on Chapel Road has already attracted viewings from the Netherlands, with one potential Dutch buyer flying in for a look. UK parties are booked in to view and queries are also coming in from Dublin. The house, an 84 sq m, century-old, well-kept, centrally located former fisherman's cottage, is "one of very few properties for sale in the area", says selling agent Adrianna Hegarty of Hegarty Properties, who is guiding at €310,000.

This particular house is compact, with a small back yard rather than a garden. Ms Hegarty says it has “superb coastal views” with potential for even greater enjoyment if the living accommodation was flipped to put bedrooms downstairs. There's already one ensuite bedroom on the ground floor.

There’s scope too, she says, to do a small rear extension – Ms Hegarty suggests a two-storey add-on to replace the existing flat roofed one, with plenty glazing to take in southerly, seaward views.

In the heart of the village, the detached home is the nearest property to Sea Church, which is enjoying considerable success as a live music venue. Ballycotton has excellent coastal walks and dining options.

VERDICT: Terrific holiday home potential in an village favoured by holiday makers, whose star continues to rise