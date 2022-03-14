College View address is not all Blarney in case of €275k Cork home

|
Blarney Street, Cork City
€275,000
Size
79 sq m (845 sq ft)
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
1
BER
C2
Since then, UCC has continued to expand massively, as has an even nearer neighbour to College View —Apple Inc, with its sprawling campus at Hollyhill and which now employs thousands within a shorter stroll of this semi-detached, townhouse-style home which is set at the top of Blarney Street, next to Strawberry Hill NS.
Here now, No 1 College View in the development of 24 houses, in pairs, is up for sale: it’s the first house in the development on the left-hand side, facing west, looking up towards Apple’s presence.
It’s had its windows replaced, with nice, simple profile tilt and turn ones in a dark grey shade, looking suitably modern, as do the replacement radiators inside, also dark grey in colour, while also upgraded are the kitchen, and especially the main family bathroom, which is in fact the house’s only bathroom.
The hall is also refloored in laminate and the newly-fitted, crisp-looking kitchen has a tiled floor, with a single door to a concreted back garden/yard, with side access, steel shed for storage and a mature laurel tree.
It gets a C2, is in walk-in condition, within a downhill walk of the city centre and UCC (so, it’s uphill on the way back) and Apple’s HQ is a few minutes, also on foot.