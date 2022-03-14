College View address is not all Blarney in case of €275k Cork home

There are glimpses at least to UCC campus from 1 College View on Cork city's Blarney Street
College View address is not all Blarney in case of €275k Cork home

No 1 College View is near Apple HQ by top of Cork's Blarney Street. Agents ERA Downey McCarthy guide at €275,000

Mon, 14 Mar, 2022 - 07:08
Tommy Barker reports

Blarney Street, Cork City

€275,000

Size

79 sq m (845 sq ft)

Bedrooms

3

Bathrooms

1

BER

C2

BACK when the houses in Cork’s College View were first built, in the 1980s, there were indeed views down from some parts of this scheme down to the UCC campus a mile or two to the south on the flat of the city.

View towards UCC over fire-gutted Good Shepherd  Convent from the back of 1 College View
View towards UCC over fire-gutted Good Shepherd  Convent from the back of 1 College View

Since then, UCC has continued to expand massively, as has an even nearer neighbour to College View —Apple Inc, with its sprawling campus at Hollyhill and which now employs thousands within a shorter stroll of this semi-detached, townhouse-style home which is set at the top of Blarney Street, next to Strawberry Hill NS.

Here now, No 1 College View in the development of 24 houses, in pairs, is up for sale: it’s the first house in the development on the left-hand side, facing west, looking up towards Apple’s presence.

Core values: Apple CEO Tim Cook at Apple HQ in Hollyhill, Cork, during a visit in 2015.
Core values: Apple CEO Tim Cook at Apple HQ in Hollyhill, Cork, during a visit in 2015.

And while No 1 only has distant glimpses out from its back, upstairs windows towards the UCC campus, and over the remains of the former Good Shepherd Convent which was gutted by fire, it looks really well inside, after fairly recent upgrades: it certainly doesn’t look its 80s age.

It’s had its windows replaced, with nice, simple profile tilt and turn ones in a dark grey shade, looking suitably modern, as do the replacement radiators inside, also dark grey in colour, while also upgraded are the kitchen, and especially the main family bathroom, which is in fact the house’s only bathroom.

Upgraded bathroom
Upgraded bathroom

No 1 is a three-bed home of some 845 sq ft, or 79 sq m, with a simple configuration: hall, reception room on the right with original, white marble fireplace, twin front windows and laminate floor.

Living room
Living room

The hall is also refloored in laminate and the newly-fitted, crisp-looking kitchen has a tiled floor, with a single door to a concreted back garden/yard, with side access, steel shed for storage and a mature laurel tree.

Inside, up carpeted stairs are three bedrooms (two doubles), and fully-tiled bathroom, with a shower over the bath.

It gets a C2, is in walk-in condition, within a downhill walk of the city centre and UCC (so, it’s uphill on the way back) and Apple’s HQ is a few minutes, also on foot.

Rear garden/courtyard fringes Blarney Street by St Joseph's 
Rear garden/courtyard fringes Blarney Street by St Joseph's 

VERDICT: Smart inside, so just needs a bit of TLC and/or imaginative planting shown in the enclosed back courtyard garden, which faces east.

More in this section

Harbour Views on tap at Cobh's Estuary Walk Harbour Views on tap at Cobh's Estuary Walk
'Luke' away now: Opportunity knocks at €460k Knocklaun in heart of Cork's St Luke's Cross area 'Luke' away now: Opportunity knocks at €460k Knocklaun in heart of Cork's St Luke's Cross area
A fisherman's cottage in Ballycotton that will strike a chord with music lovers A fisherman's cottage in Ballycotton that will strike a chord with music lovers
<p>Blessed setting by Church Strand Bay, and Rathmore,  Baltimore. Agents Charles P McCarthy already have offers over the €600,000 AMV</p>

Spectacular €600k Baltimore harbour site could be setting for a multi-million euro waterside home

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices