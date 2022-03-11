West Cork island sales have been ringing in millions, but you can bag Middle Calf for €750,000 (and it comes with a herd of Kerry Bog Ponies)

Middle Calf Island
€750,000
Size: 25 Hectares/62 acres
GIVEN Hollywood’s love affair with the Irish oileán, you could be forgiven for thinking that a short online video clip of a small and beautiful island off the west coast of Ireland, where the only sign of life is a sublime herd of Kerry Bog Ponies, cantering past the ruins of long-deserted homes, is a movie trailer, or, at the very least, a dreamy Fáilte Ireland promotional video.
His request to the real estate agents acting on his behalf was for a safe, private island in Europe. With violent war raging on Europe’s borders, it seems like a wise buy. The same year, the less-developed 123 acre Castle Island, another Roaringwater Bay sale, was reported to have been bought by an Englishman based in France, for €1.5m, twice the price of Middle Calf and also twice the size.
The common tread here for island-buying is ultra high-net-worth individuals, for whom privacy is the ultimate prize.
Kids loved the small golden, sandy beach on the sheltered eastern side. “It’s ideal for children, it’s very safe, the water gets deep very gradually and there is no pollution,” he says.
The only sign of human habitation is the ruins of four homes. About 15 years ago, the vendor applied for outline planning permission to reconstruct one of the ruins and to do up outbuildings. He was successful, so a precedent has been set.