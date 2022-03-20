Will No 1 The Acre hold its ground? might €320k suburban bungalow be knocked?

|
Boreenmanna Road, Cork City
|
€320,000
|
Size
|
80 sq m (860 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3
|
Bathrooms
|
1
|
BER
|
G
Slowly, incrementally, the focus honing in on uber-convenient inner suburban locations sees older stock either being massively upgraded and extended, or, simply, flattened and replaced.
Old fashioned, and needing renovation and adding-to at the very least, it’s listed with estate agent Brian Olden of Cohalan Downing with a €320,000 AMV.
The area’s currently ‘hot:’ a four-bed €475k home in Belfield Abbey which went to market this year is sale agreed at more than €100k over its AMV.
That striking-looking The Orchard home was designed by architect Loic De Haye on a walled-in site, behind a high stone wall put up nearly a decade ago when the Boreenmanna Road was widened along this section near the top of Churchyard Lane. The 0.142 acre site for that one-off was sold back in 2018, with the Price Register showing it made €362,000, and it was bought by a young family living nearby and aiming to trade up. The same Price Register also shows the sale of No 2 The Acre a year earlier, in 2017, when it fetched €180,000, and No 2 is now a smart, refinished entity: so, No 1 the Acre may be set to follow suit?