Will No 1 The Acre hold its ground? might €320k suburban bungalow be knocked?

No 1 The Acre off Cork's Boreenmanna Road may be worth more dead than alive - but is quite sweet as it stands
1 The Acre Boreenmann Road,  Cork, guided at €320,000  Picture Eddie O'Hare

Sun, 20 Mar, 2022 - 17:00
Tommy Barker reports

Boreenmanna Road, Cork City

€320,000

Size

80 sq m (860 sq ft)

Bedrooms

3

Bathrooms

1

BER

G

OLDER-era properties like 1 The Acre must be feeling the pinch right now: they are often seen as just being worth more dead than alive.

Slowly, incrementally, the focus honing in on uber-convenient inner suburban locations sees older stock either being massively upgraded and extended, or, simply, flattened and replaced.

Green Acres: rear view and back garden with west aspect
Green Acres: rear view and back garden with west aspect

No 1 The Acre could go either way.

Set in a short cul de sac just off the outer end of Cork city’s Boreenmanna Road, within a ball kick of the GAA’s Páirc Uí Rinn and almost directly across the road to its junction with Crab Lane, it’s a modest-sized, single-storey bungalow of just about 850 sq ft, one of less than half a dozen in The Acre.

Old fashioned, and needing renovation and adding-to at the very least, it’s listed with estate agent Brian Olden of Cohalan Downing with a €320,000 AMV.

The area’s currently ‘hot:’ a four-bed €475k home in Belfield Abbey which went to market this year is sale agreed at more than €100k over its AMV.

House next door has just been upgraded and extended. Picture; Eddie O'Hare
House next door has just been upgraded and extended. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

The immediate hinterland shows a number of ‘knock and build’ replacement homes, and others with ‘Bannon Box’ extensions, and there’s a dark, zinc-clad clad beauty just being finished out after a slow, two-years’ Covid-era build at The Orchard, a few doors up from Crab Lane.

That striking-looking The Orchard home was designed by architect Loic De Haye on a walled-in site, behind a high stone wall put up nearly a decade ago when the Boreenmanna Road was widened along this section near the top of Churchyard Lane. The 0.142 acre site for that one-off was sold back in 2018, with the Price Register showing it made €362,000, and it was bought by a young family living nearby and aiming to trade up. The same Price Register also shows the sale of No 2 The Acre a year earlier, in 2017, when it fetched €180,000, and No 2 is now a smart, refinished entity: so, No 1 the Acre may be set to follow suit?

Some buyers might seek to keep much of the original home and work with it?
Some buyers might seek to keep much of the original home and work with it?

Right now, it hits a lowly G BER, and has three bedrooms, two reception rooms with fireplaces, kitchen and bathroom.

VERDICT: While it might carry the highest value as a site, it could be bought and nudged along a bit, and extended/enhanced at a later date?

