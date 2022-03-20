Will No 1 The Acre hold its ground? might €320k suburban bungalow be knocked?

OLDER-era properties like 1 The Acre must be feeling the pinch right now: they are often seen as just being worth more dead than alive.

Slowly, incrementally, the focus honing in on uber-convenient inner suburban locations sees older stock either being massively upgraded and extended, or, simply, flattened and replaced.

Green Acres: rear view and back garden with west aspect

No 1 The Acre could go either way.

Set in a short cul de sac just off the outer end of Cork city’s Boreenmanna Road, within a ball kick of the GAA’s Páirc Uí Rinn and almost directly across the road to its junction with Crab Lane, it’s a modest-sized, single-storey bungalow of just about 850 sq ft, one of less than half a dozen in The Acre.

Old fashioned, and needing renovation and adding-to at the very least, it’s listed with estate agent Brian Olden of Cohalan Downing with a €320,000 AMV.

The area’s currently ‘hot:’ a four-bed €475k home in Belfield Abbey which went to market this year is sale agreed at more than €100k over its AMV.

House next door has just been upgraded and extended. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

The immediate hinterland shows a number of ‘knock and build’ replacement homes, and others with ‘Bannon Box’ extensions, and there’s a dark, zinc-clad clad beauty just being finished out after a slow, two-years’ Covid-era build at The Orchard, a few doors up from Crab Lane.

That striking-looking The Orchard home was designed by architect Loic De Haye on a walled-in site, behind a high stone wall put up nearly a decade ago when the Boreenmanna Road was widened along this section near the top of Churchyard Lane. The 0.142 acre site for that one-off was sold back in 2018, with the Price Register showing it made €362,000, and it was bought by a young family living nearby and aiming to trade up. The same Price Register also shows the sale of No 2 The Acre a year earlier, in 2017, when it fetched €180,000, and No 2 is now a smart, refinished entity: so, No 1 the Acre may be set to follow suit?

Some buyers might seek to keep much of the original home and work with it?

Right now, it hits a lowly G BER, and has three bedrooms, two reception rooms with fireplaces, kitchen and bathroom.

VERDICT: While it might carry the highest value as a site, it could be bought and nudged along a bit, and extended/enhanced at a later date?