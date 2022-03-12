Spectacular €600k Baltimore harbour site could be setting for a multi-million euro waterside home

|
Baltimore Harbour, West Cork
|
€600,000+ (already under higher offer)
|
Size
|
7.5 acres
|
Bedrooms
|
You decide
|
Bathrooms
|
You decide
|
BER
|
You'll have an A-rated place for sure
One of the most commanding stretches of the bay, it would have witnessed the arrival of North African Barbery pirates from Algiers back in 1631, when among the looting hundreds of locals (many of them English settlers) were captured, and taken away as slaves and galley rowers, ne’er to return, in a well-documented event known as the Sack of Baltimore.
It’s a familiar sight to passers-by, either on the main road into Baltimore, within a walk of the village, or by boat up or down the Ilen river estuary, with more than 400m of shorefront, including several tidal shingle beaches.
Her vendor is living in the US, and planning permission has been granted to do up and extend the stone-built structure, making the most of the views out to the harbour and islands.
Closeyby also with a Rathmore address but with no water views, a modern take on a Georgian home on 23 acres made €2m last year via Hodnett Forde.