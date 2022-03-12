Spectacular €600k Baltimore harbour site could be setting for a multi-million euro waterside home

ANYONE living at this Church Strand location back almost 400 years ago would have been able to beat a hasty, life-saving retreat — it surveys all of West Cork’s Baltimore Harbour, and up the Ilen River too, handy when pirates come a-looting.

Lord of all it commands

One of the most commanding stretches of the bay, it would have witnessed the arrival of North African Barbery pirates from Algiers back in 1631, when among the looting hundreds of locals (many of them English settlers) were captured, and taken away as slaves and galley rowers, ne’er to return, in a well-documented event known as the Sack of Baltimore.

This time around, it’s loot which is likely to come in, not out, from over the waters, as Baltimore’s Pink House comes to the open market, exciting red-blooded interest.

Pink House might be worth going into the red for

You can get to West Cork’s Pink House by road, or by boat, and already viewers are lining up to come to Cork by plane, from the US and UK, and onwards then to this derelict Baltimore harbour home, one clearly worth more dead than alive.

Likely to be not much more than a century of age, Pink House is a traditional-looking two-storey farmhouse, on a projecting and commanding 7.5 acres, which has direct access to Church Strand bay, opening out to the wider waters of Baltimore harbour, Roaringwater Bay, and Carbery’s 100 Islands.

Shore thing: location of Pink House, on 7.5 acres

It’s a familiar sight to passers-by, either on the main road into Baltimore, within a walk of the village, or by boat up or down the Ilen river estuary, with more than 400m of shorefront, including several tidal shingle beaches.

It’s for sale via Maeve McCarthy of Charles P McCarthy in nearby Skibbereen, and she prices the doer-up/tear down property, orchard and good farmland at excess €600,000.

Her vendor is living in the US, and planning permission has been granted to do up and extend the stone-built structure, making the most of the views out to the harbour and islands.

Treasure map?

There are already many spectacular one-offs nearby built on lesser sites, and on nearby Ringarogy Island, and it’s possible whoever buys here will seek planning for something truly world-class, to match the setting.

Closeyby also with a Rathmore address but with no water views, a modern take on a Georgian home on 23 acres made €2m last year via Hodnett Forde.

A Rathmore house sold in 2021 for c €1.7m, or €2m all-in on its 23 acres slightly inland from the bay

VERDICT: a site like this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and not at all surprising it’s already making waves internationally.