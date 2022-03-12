City villa at Cork's St Luke's Cross is a cracker at its €325,000 AMV

St Luke’s Cross’s revival was in full swing when No 3, Hillview Villas last changed hands, back as recently as 2019. Its purchasers at the time fell hard for the area, as the already-renovated property was bid beyond its €285,000 AMV to sell for €316,000, according to the Price Register.

Front reception

Now, they are on the move, but not going far: they adore the area since landing here, says estate agent Patricia Stokes, who sold to them too last time around, after strong viewing and biddings.

She can expect the same, and more again quite possibly, as she brings No 3 to a market coming out of Covid-19 times, and where home buyers have come to focus on particular areas of the market all the more, either lifestyle options in the country and by the sea, or more urban ones offering the utmost convenience, services on the doorstep, and little or no commutes.

3 Hillview Villas has been reroofed with reclaimed slate

Hillview Villas’ No 3 falls squarely in the latter category, just by the start of the Ballyhooley Road up from the Cross, and it dates to early Victorian times of c 1840s, yet comes with some Georgian era features such as its symmetrical facade and interior trim, says the selling agent, adding “it presents as a charming, much-loved family home.

It’s mid-terrace, one of four in a row facing over the road to larger and loftier three-story homes up on a plinth at Knocklaun (see previous pages) and Ardeevin by the foot of Gardiners Hill.

Hillview Villas as seen from Knocklaun across the Ballyhooley Road where No 2 Knocklaun is also for sale, guiding €460,000

Meanwhile, out of sight directly above/behind Hillview is a trio of contemporary, A-rated new-builds done back in ’19 when No 3 here last sold. The Price Register shows two selling, one at €545,000, the other at €641,000.

Since too, the area’s hot demand around St Luke’s Cross and Montenotte has been evidenced by the 16 sales at the Arbutus development, ranging from €600k to as much as €841,000 for No 13, and most selling in the mid €700,000s.

Best things come in 3s

Linked living areas at No 3 Hillview

That’s all in a different price league to No 3 Hillview those with lower budgets will be glad to record, and first viewings start next week of this 1,075 sq ft three-bed home, long a part of the ‘built fabric’ of the St Luke’s Cross hinterland. The terrace was originally called Hillview Cottages and may have been built for teachers at St Patrick’s NS, back when it was located just down the hill at where Russet House now is, before the national school’s move to Gardiners Hill, says Ms Stokes.

One of its three bedrooms is at ground level, where there’s also a full bathroom, and reception rooms are to the left of the hall, with a high-ceilinged front living room with marble fireplace, rear dining room, and links then to an added-on galley style kitchen to the very rear.

Kitchen is in a small extension to the back

Above are two dormer bedrooms, with a home office space set up on the middle/landing by the stairs, and there’s also a WC at this upstairs level.

Rear view of 3 Hillview Villas, with steps up to a raised garden area

The mid-1800s built original home was updated by previous owners, around 2007, when it got a kitchen extension, gas central heating plus a stove inserted in the living room; the roof was redone (but in old, reclaimed slate to maintain the terrace’s visual integrity, apparently,) and it also got new windows and wiring, the bathroom and WC were addressed and the BER’s now a D1.

At the same time as the modernizing makeover, attention was given to highlighting some original finishes, such as old pine doors and window shutters which were dipped, stripped, and waxed, and the front door is an original and a beauty, with stained glass and polished brasses: there’s also some original floor tiling, high ceilings with coving, and other touches to remind that this is a home with its roots in an earlier, genteel city era.

Externally, there’s a secure and private small front garden with a pedestrian gate and cherry tree (car parking is via residents’ permit on and off the Ballyhooley Road.

Behind, the kitchen opens to a whitewashed yard with hardwood steps up to a raised back garden with lawn and which gets sun most of the day (pic right).

VERDICT: In walk-in condition, mixing the best of old and new.