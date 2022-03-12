City villa at Cork's St Luke's Cross is a cracker at its €325,000 AMV

|
St Luke’s, Cork
|
€325,000
|
Size
|
100sq m (1,076sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
D1
Now, they are on the move, but not going far: they adore the area since landing here, says estate agent Patricia Stokes, who sold to them too last time around, after strong viewing and biddings.
Hillview Villas’ No 3 falls squarely in the latter category, just by the start of the Ballyhooley Road up from the Cross, and it dates to early Victorian times of c 1840s, yet comes with some Georgian era features such as its symmetrical facade and interior trim, says the selling agent, adding “it presents as a charming, much-loved family home.
Meanwhile, out of sight directly above/behind Hillview is a trio of contemporary, A-rated new-builds done back in ’19 when No 3 here last sold. The Price Register shows two selling, one at €545,000, the other at €641,000.
That’s all in a different price league to No 3 Hillview those with lower budgets will be glad to record, and first viewings start next week of this 1,075 sq ft three-bed home, long a part of the ‘built fabric’ of the St Luke’s Cross hinterland. The terrace was originally called Hillview Cottages and may have been built for teachers at St Patrick’s NS, back when it was located just down the hill at where Russet House now is, before the national school’s move to Gardiners Hill, says Ms Stokes.
Above are two dormer bedrooms, with a home office space set up on the middle/landing by the stairs, and there’s also a WC at this upstairs level.
The mid-1800s built original home was updated by previous owners, around 2007, when it got a kitchen extension, gas central heating plus a stove inserted in the living room; the roof was redone (but in old, reclaimed slate to maintain the terrace’s visual integrity, apparently,) and it also got new windows and wiring, the bathroom and WC were addressed and the BER’s now a D1.
At the same time as the modernizing makeover, attention was given to highlighting some original finishes, such as old pine doors and window shutters which were dipped, stripped, and waxed, and the front door is an original and a beauty, with stained glass and polished brasses: there’s also some original floor tiling, high ceilings with coving, and other touches to remind that this is a home with its roots in an earlier, genteel city era.