'Luke' away now. Opportunity knocks at €460k Knocklaun in heart of Cork's St Luke's Cross area

St Luke's Cross, Cork City
€460,000
Size
171 sq m (1,820 sq ft)
Bedrooms
4
Bathrooms
3
BER
Exempt
So it often is when a property is a protected structure and thus of an age and special character that it is exempt from the necessity (and/or indignity) of a BER assessment by default.
If it had been assessed back in 2016, when its current owners bought it, it would have been a G, for sure.
They did new double glazed windows, in sliding sash frames, and fitted an energy efficient new front door in dark blue (all from Classic Windows); they rewired, replumbed, did heating, new bathrooms (there’s now one en suite bedroom) and they did a larger kitchen too, designed by the man of the house, who had trained as a carpenter/joiner.
Main external walls, front and back are now insulated, and other internal walls got plaster reskimmed, so it all feels incredibly fresh and quite sleek, yet clearly doffs its cap to its 1910 roots, with five original fireplaces (they’d need to be permanently sealed to get the best possible ’notional’ BER) and two of them have new fire backs.
The hall has kept its original encaustic tiling, and some of the bedroom floors are polished original pine boards, while most internal doors are stripped and waxed pine, a look that’s barely waxed and waned since coming into ‘vogue’ after the 1960s: it’s quite timeless.
Picture and dado rails survived or got reinstated in some rooms also, but not across the front exterior wall of the main reception room, where there’s a lovely wide bay window with built-in seat with hinged storage (pic, below), and timber board ceiling (the house next door has a double-height bay, not so common on this terrace).
Its real appeal is its walk-in condition, and décor: there’s nothing at all left to do to it, really, top to bottom, and there’s comfort and character in rooms on each of its three levels, with scope for up to four bedrooms, with attic access higher up.
No 5 Knocklaun made €285k in 2013, and No 4 went to market in January of this year as a do-er up, guiding €295,000, and is sale agreed over that: No 4’s buyer might do well to cast an envious eye over No 2, but only dream of getting work done to this level with any ease, given current stresses in construction and labour markets.
Knocklaun’s houses are reached up a flight of stone steps from the Ballyhooley Road, where there’s on-street car-parking with permit for residents, and it’s a minute’s walk to St Luke’s Cross itself, where there are bars, cafes, shops, live music centre and nearby hotels such as The Address, and the Montenotte. The city centre’s a stroll away, via MacCurtain Street, while the emerging north quays are finding a 21st energy, with the Dean Hotel open and Apple about to move into brand new offices on Horgans Quay.