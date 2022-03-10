House of the week: Millionaire views of the Cork coast for €275,000

|
Whitegate, Cork
|
€275,000
|
Size
|
85sq m (914sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
E1
Lighthouse Terrace in Rochespoint is up there with the best of them when it comes to iconic rows of homes. What it lacks in swagger and whimsy (see Dalkey’s Sorrento Terrace and Cobh’s House of Cards) it makes up for in spectacular views. It’s a modest row of homes with the inordinate good fortune of a million-dollar setting.
The house featured here is No 4A, the ‘A’ containing a clue as to its original state. The “A” part was hived off after two brothers bought No 4 in the early 1990s and divided it into two separate properties, Dún Róisín being the terraced house with bay windows and Northcliffe being the end of terrace. So even though Northcliffe looks like part of a continuous row of about a dozen homes, it does not in fact adjoin a property on one side, and enjoys the benefit of pedestrian access to the rear yard, which has a storage shed, boiler and oil tank.
Gardens in these homes are rightfully on the seaward side. In fact, they’re as close to the sea as is physically possible without sliding right in, across the road from the terrace, with uninterrupted views across the mouth of Cork Harbour.