Starter Homes: Páirc yourself in Ballintemple for €330,000

The most obvious selling point for this three-bed end-of terrace-house at No 8 Cherrington is the convenience of its Ballintemple location, just 3km from the city centre and 1.5km from Douglas village.

Listing other reasons why first-time buyers have been enthusiastically booking viewings this week, Trevor O’Sullivan of Coldwell Banker Estates mentions the fact that it’s in a small, quiet, cul de sac estate and that it’s been given an overhaul by the current owners.

“They put in a new kitchen and new flooring and upgraded the bathroom,” he says, adding that attic insulation helped bring the BER cert on this 1990- built property from a D2 up to a C3.

Seeking offers of €330,000, Mr O’Sullivan says that properties in this price range are difficult to find in the Ballintemple area. He believes the space in the fenced-off side garden could be used to extend the 820 sq ft house.

Accommodation includes a tiled kitchen at the front with modern grey units and a living room with a fireplace at the rear. Upstairs is the upgraded bathroom and three bedrooms, including one small one used as a nursery.

The house has parking at the front, a garden at the side, and another at the rear.

This will be No 8’s third sale in recent years. It sold in 2014 for €165,000 and in 2017 for €283,000.

VERDICT: Close to Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Páirc Uí Rinn and Cork Con, this house could make a sports fan happy.

Rochestown, Cork €319,000 Size 91 sq m (990 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 2 BER C1

Bidding on this three-bed end-of-terrace property at 20 Belmont Avenue in Rochestown very quickly went above its €319,000 guide price.

John Corbett of Jeremy Murphy auctioneers says it’s now at €330,000 and that busy viewings are continuing.

“A lot of the interest is coming from first-time buyers,” he says, noting that the 2003-built owner-occupied property is very well maintained and very well located.

It’s the location, close to Garryduff Sports Centre and within a short drive from shops and amenities in Douglas village, that he believes is the biggest draw.

Situated in a cul de sac overlooking a mature green area at the front, the property has around 990 sq ft of accommodation.

At the front is an oak-floored living room, which has a marble fireplace with a solid-fuel stove. To the rear, there’s a tiled kitchen with modern cream fitted units and appliances, and a patio door opening into the garden.

Also at ground level, there’s a guest WC while the upper floor has a bathroom and three pine-floored bedrooms, including two with built-in wardrobes.

The garden at the rear is lawned and partly paved, and also has a decked area in the corner with a shed.

The Property Price Register shows five sales in Belmont Avenue in the last two years. The most recent was No 21 — another three-bed end of terrace — which went for €330,000 in January, €35,000 above its listed guide.

VERDICT: An attractive modern house in a part of the city where starter homes are in high demand.

Ovens, Co Cork €250,000 Size 68 sq m (730 sq ft) Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 2 BER B3

THE expectation is that this second-floor apartment at 36 The Abbey in Classes Lake, Ovens, is going to look very attractive to a first-time buyer.

John Moynihan of Sherry FitzGerald says the property is in excellent condition and that its €250,000 guide makes it one of the most affordable properties currently available in the Ballincollig area.

There’s 730 sq ft of living space which includes a kitchen dining living area with fitted units and a corner balcony, in addition to a bathroom and two bedrooms, one en suite. The 2005 built property is situated in a gated development.

VERDICT: Could also appeal to investors and downsizers.

Togher, Cork city €225,000 Size 55 sq m (600 sq ft) Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 1 BER C3

This affordably priced two-bed mid-terrace house at 48 Palmbury in Togher would do nicely for a young couple in search of a first home.

Guiding at €225,000, the 600 sq ft property is on the market with Sherry FitzGerald auctioneers who say it is beautifully maintained and is also well located within easy reach of The Lough Wildfowl Reserve and UCC. Updated since being built in the 1980s, it has a C3 BER rating.

Accommodation includes a lounge/dining room, a kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom. on the first floor. There’s also a garden at the front and one at the rear.

VERDICT: Neatly kept and very affordable.