If viewers sense a good vibe about 7 Aisling Close, it mightn’t all be down to the standard of decor and presentation as it comes up for sale.

So suggests auctioneer Norma Healy of Sherry FitzGerald, who says her vendor here is into life-affirming therapies, and Feng Shui, the Chinese art of balancing space and energy.

Feng Shui even encouraged her to off-set her cheerful red front door opening into the hall, as one of its principles is that front and back doors don’t face one another in a straight line: anyone living in a house with facing doors during strong winds will also appreciate the anti-slam sentiment.

Curiously too, No 7 in effect has two front doors, a red one to the hall, the white one to the side leads to a home studio/office. Thus, the layout of these Ballincollig homes sees the main sections looking almost detached, only to be joined one to another at ground level by these side link rooms, effectively making these terraced homes with a bit of extra accommodation to the side.

Set south of the town, by Beech Park, Aisling Close is a cul de sac around a green, and No 7 has off-street parking, as well as a well-adapted south-aspected back garden with patio, deck, two sheds for that all-important storage, and a concealed tank for the central heating (it has a C2 BER.)

Inside, there are interconnecting ground floor rooms, one to the front with a wood-burning stove and hinged, painted timber bi-fold doors: the back room links to the modern kitchen, with a corner set oven and easy, uncluttered layout. There’s also a back hall/utility, guest WC and the home office, with independent front and back hall access.

Above are four bedrooms, three doubles, and one quite slender one, less than 6’ across, plus a well-tiled and upgraded main bathroom, with a large walk-in shower enclosure.

The Price Register shows few recent Aisling Close or Aisling Lawn resales, the strongest result being €287,000 for No 1 back in 2017, so there’ll be real curiosity to see how No 7 sells.

VERDICT: Feng Shui advises on ‘wealth corners’ in homes for prosperity: a strong property market is going to help the vendor too as she moves to a country lifestyle.