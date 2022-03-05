€1.2 million Cork home in 'Blackrock Triangle' to go jingle-jangle

|
Ballintemple/Beaumont/Blackrock Cork City
|
€1.2 million
|
Size
|
289 sq m (3,100 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
4
|
BER
|
B3
Dating to 1998, and built in the former garden site of an older bungalow on generous grounds on the little-trafficked Beaumont Avenue, it’s been home ever since to a family with local Beaumont/Blackrock roots.
Yet, as is the way, its existence is known to locals around Beaumont as it has a few ‘feeder’ pedestrian links and leafy laneways to various roads; one section opens to a niche park called Clifton Estate, home to about a dozen mid-1900s homes, mostly semi-ds, while another section is fringed by the back of Temple Vale .
The Price Register shows more than 30 €1m+sales with a Blackrock address: stripping out the ones bought for development (such as Ashton Place, showing most recently at €3.5 million) about two dozen were bought for private residential use.
It all indicates that its next occupants can move in without major upheavals, seeking builders, getting dismayed by quotes for upgrades etc.
Internally it’s bright and comfortable: the design seems to get in lots and lots of light, and the best room is just off the kitchen, a c 18’ by 17’, glazed on two sides, with maple floor, garden/deck access and with slightly vaulted ceilings, more ‘low church’ than ‘cathedral,’ and used up to now as a dining room.
The kitchen is U-shaped, overlooking the rear garden/patio and has pale gray Shaker style units with black granite worktops, large pale floor tiles and this well-presented room opens to the bright dining room to the side.