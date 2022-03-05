€1.2 million Cork home in 'Blackrock Triangle' to go jingle-jangle





THERE’S almost a quiet modesty to the approach to Holly House, a one-off home just off the city’s main Blackrock Road, as the Ballintemple suburb stretches out to Blackrock village itself, and it comes with a Beaumont angle to its address to boot.

Call it the Blackrock Triangle, the 'B's' knees for property values and a Triple-A location?

Rear view of Holly House

Dating to 1998, and built in the former garden site of an older bungalow on generous grounds on the little-trafficked Beaumont Avenue, it’s been home ever since to a family with local Beaumont/Blackrock roots.

The exact location is opposite Barringtons Avenue, just up the hill from the heart of Ballintemple, and with the Atlantic Pond just at the far end of Barringtons Avenue.

The road that is the cul-de-sac Beaumont Avenue is, in fact, little known: it’s quite narrow, access to it is beside a tall, period-era house and doesn’t seem to encourage the curious to travel its length.

Mildly vaulted ceiling in the large dining room

Yet, as is the way, its existence is known to locals around Beaumont as it has a few ‘feeder’ pedestrian links and leafy laneways to various roads; one section opens to a niche park called Clifton Estate, home to about a dozen mid-1900s homes, mostly semi-ds, while another section is fringed by the back of Temple Vale .

Elsewhere, along and off Beaumont Avenue’s length is a cross-section of detacheds, some old, others new, all of them pretty private.

Holly House’s occupants bought their site here via estate agent James G Coughlan all those years ago and, now, coming up on 25 years later, they are downsizing, moving within the same locale.

They were building here around the time the Lindville development was helping to bring ‘new blood’ to the venerable suburbs, and back then, Lindville’s ‘new’ prices were up in the €200k+ category in the latter end of the 1990s. Today, the better ones in Lindville are tipping back up to the €1m price level, with one sale closing out soon in the €1.3m league.

And, that’s broadly where the more individual, one-off Holly House now comes to market.

The Price Register shows more than 30 €1m+sales with a Blackrock address: stripping out the ones bought for development (such as Ashton Place, showing most recently at €3.5 million) about two dozen were bought for private residential use.

Bright and spacious interiors

Holly House is going to tick a lot of boxes for 2022 home-hunters with more-than-generous budgets, and apart from its location close to all of Ballintemple’s amenities, the real selling point is its relative modernity and a comforting B3 BER.

Family room

It all indicates that its next occupants can move in without major upheavals, seeking builders, getting dismayed by quotes for upgrades etc.

It looks as if it was designed to look almost ‘lodge-like’, and older than its tender years with an all-stone front facade, and stone boundary wall and entrance pillars, while the bulk of its site is to the rear, with a south/east aspect to the back garden, stepped and over two levels.

Double aspect living room

Internally it’s bright and comfortable: the design seems to get in lots and lots of light, and the best room is just off the kitchen, a c 18’ by 17’, glazed on two sides, with maple floor, garden/deck access and with slightly vaulted ceilings, more ‘low church’ than ‘cathedral,’ and used up to now as a dining room.

There’s an outer and inner reception/hall, with tiled floor on the outer and maple flooring again on the inner, and off it to the right is well-sized double-aspect 21’ by 14’ lounge or main reception with a bay window and fireplace.

In addition, there’s a 17’ by 14’ family room, plus a ground floor home office at 14’ square, as well as a utility, a guest WC and a pantry.

Holly House Beaumont Avenue

The kitchen is U-shaped, overlooking the rear garden/patio and has pale gray Shaker style units with black granite worktops, large pale floor tiles and this well-presented room opens to the bright dining room to the side.

The stairs is a mix of varnished hardwood and painted spindles, leading to a dormer first floor level with four bedrooms: two of these have en suite bathrooms with pumped showers, and the largest also has a dressing room off.

Selling agent James Coughlan says Holly House is in excellent decorative order, with an equally excellent B3 BER, and has gas central heating and double glazing.

Quality build and masonry work

“It’s been finished to a high quality, and combined with such a sought-after location we couldn’t recommend this gem highly enough. For someone looking for a quality property in a mature location, Holly House ticks all the boxes,” he states.

VERDICT: Holly House is the berries.