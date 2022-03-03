Boing, boing, bong; €285k house under lofty old mill to get bounce in the market - thanks to a trampoline room

|
Shannonvale, Clonakilty, West Cork
€285,000
Size
98 sq m (1,050 sq ft)
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
3
BER
C2
THE vendors of 6 Shannonvale can be pretty sure of getting a bounce in the market: not only is their West Cork village home as cute and characterful as they come, but they also have an indoor trampoline for the smallies, immune to gales and storms that can turn these childhood playthings into lethal, giant frisbees.
The village of Shannonvale itself has a huge local pride and its archaeology long precedes the mill, with a stone circle and standing stone. Now, the arrival of No 6 to the property market is creating the latest ripple in the waters.
He sold it to his vendors about five years ago (the Price Register records it making €224,000 in 2018). However, now with a young and active family, they have outgrown the property and are trading up, he says.
Meanwhile, its current owners have filled the property with vibrancy, colour, and charm.
The landing has crafted feature iron baluster/rails.
There is a private yard to the back with access to off-street communal parking for the terrace, and just across the road is the second yard and its range of useful outbuildings, used in the past for activities such as workshops, exercise classes, and currently as a safe place for play, with a secure trampoline.