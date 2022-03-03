Boing, boing, bong; €285k house under lofty old mill to get bounce in the market - thanks to a trampoline room

THE vendors of 6 Shannonvale can be pretty sure of getting a bounce in the market: not only is their West Cork village home as cute and characterful as they come, but they also have an indoor trampoline for the smallies, immune to gales and storms that can turn these childhood playthings into lethal, giant frisbees.

A trampoline is blown away during Storm Barra. Picture: Gardaí/Twitter

There aren’t too many homes with an indoor trampoline (or, especially, the space for one) but this three-bed townhouse has an unusual range of extra buildings to colonise, set just across the public road, with a playroom, workshop, two outbuildings, and a second yard/terrace, and which handily gets the evening sun .

6 Shannonvale is for sale with Andy Donoghue of Hodnett Forde with a €285,000 AMV

No 6 is one of a terrace of former millworkers’ houses in the picturesque Shannonvale village, stepping down in pairs on a hill, just off the N71, on a back road between Clonakilty town and Ballinscarthy, and within walking distance of West Cork Technology Park, which is home to some substantial employers and hundreds of well-paid jobs.

The houses here would have accommodated workers at the landmark local mill, a very tall and visually striking structure with a red roof, which can be glimpsed from the N71, and just to the south of Shannonvale village, by the Argideen river and former viaduct. A horse-drawn carriage pulled rail carriages with sacks of flour to Clonakilty and on to Ring for export in years gone by.

The mill had been associated with the Earl of Shannon, who had a linen bleaching green here, but later it became a flour mill when owned by the Pratt family.

Next up were the Bennetts and in the early 1900s Cork Milling Company took over activities, part of the giant Rank group, with milling grinding to a halt in the early 1960s, around the same time the West Cork rail line also reached its end.

The village of Shannonvale itself has a huge local pride and its archaeology long precedes the mill, with a stone circle and standing stone. Now, the arrival of No 6 to the property market is creating the latest ripple in the waters.

Characterful interiors

It is for sale with agent Andy Donoghue of Hodnett Forde in Clonakilty town, which is a 10-minute drive away: he guides the 1,050 sq ft three-bed terraced townhouse at €285,000.

He sold it to his vendors about five years ago (the Price Register records it making €224,000 in 2018). However, now with a young and active family, they have outgrown the property and are trading up, he says.

Rear view with extension

Mr Donoghue notes it’s getting a very good initial reaction, mainly from first-time buyers at the €285,000 AMV.

“It’s appealing to home-hunters who mightn’t normally consider a townhouse just because it’s so attractive and distinctive,” he says.

A previous owner at No 6 was a skilled craftsman and mason, and he did a lot of the interior feature stonework and carpentry, using locally sourced materials.

Courtyard across the public road with is patio and outbuildings, big enough for an indoor trampoline

Meanwhile, its current owners have filled the property with vibrancy, colour, and charm.

It has got a strong, blue-painted render facade and a stone-and-brick front porch entrance.

Rooms past that porch include a long living room with a large wood-burning stove. Next to that is a dining room with a connecting wide arch framed in timber, and with French doors to the front garden.

There’s also a good quality, galley-style rear kitchen with a sunroom beyond in a compact two-storey extension (with an enclosed yard off it).

On the first floor are three bedrooms — two small ones and a larger one with an en suite — plus a family bathroom.

The landing has crafted feature iron baluster/rails.

Kitchen

No 6 has a compact front garden by the road, just up from the local pub, Phairs, with a pedestrian gate.

There is a private yard to the back with access to off-street communal parking for the terrace, and just across the road is the second yard and its range of useful outbuildings, used in the past for activities such as workshops, exercise classes, and currently as a safe place for play, with a secure trampoline.

VERDICT: This home won’t be around for long: boing, boing, bong?